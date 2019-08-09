Heavy rain alert but barely any rain: Pune breathes sigh of relief

Much to the relief of Pune residents, the city didn’t receive much rain on Thursday, despite a heavy rain alert by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday and Friday. Extremely heavy rainfall in Pune had led to a floodlike situation in parts of the city on Sunday and Monday, and as many as 7,000 people had to be evacuated to temporary shelters after their houses were flooded.

Advertising

The IMD had predicted heavy rainfall for Pune, Sangli and Kolhapur districts for 72 hours, and the administration was asked to be on alert to tackle any situation arising due to flooding of rivers. The Water Resources department, meanwhile, has been releasing water into the rivers due to the heavy rainfall in the city since last weekend.

In Pune, the department had increased the water released from Khadakwasla dam to 45,474 cusec on Tuesday morning but brought it down to 27,203 cusec in the evening, as the rainfall was scanty in the catchment areas of Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar dams, located upstream of Mutha river. Similarly, while 18,837 cusec of water was released from Mulshi dam and 7,030 cusec from Pavana dam, it was reduced in the evening. For days, all the dams near Pune have been filled to their capacities due to the heavy rain.

“The city breathed a sigh of relief today and there were no reports of water gushing into localities. The civic administration was busy cleaning and sanitising the localities which were affected by the flooding earlier in the week, as the affected people have started returning to their houses. There is no exact figure of how many have returned home, but all the relief camps are operational till now and arrangements are in place in case these people return to take shelter here,” said Sunil Indurkar, deputy municipal commissioner, Pune Municipal Corporation.

Advertising

In Pimpri-Chinchwad, Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar said only 100 people were still in the relief camps of the industrial city. “Even they will return by Friday,” he said. Hardikar, however, said since water was still being released into local rivers from Pavana and Mulshi dams, residents of low-lying areas have been asked to remain alert.

Situation in Kolhapur, Sangli still grim

The flood situation in Kolhapur and Sangli continued to be serious, with Kolhapur completely cut off due to the floods, said Pune Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar. Kolhapur and Sangli are among the five districts that fall under Pune Division. “Kolhapur town is still isolated as no connectivity could be established, even though the water level has slightly decreased,” he said.

Mhaisekar said the situation in Sangli was worsening as the water level had increased by nine inches in the river because of water released from Koyna dam, which is still getting inflow from the catchment area. “We are not sure when the situation will improve as the IMD has predicted more rain in Sangli, Kolhapur and Pune over the next two days,” he said.

Till now, over 2 lakh people have been shifted to safer locations in the flood-affected districts of Kolhapur, Sangli, Pune, Satara and Solapur. “It is estimated that 35,000 more people in Sangli and 18,000 in Kolhapur will have to be evacuated,” said Mhaisekar.