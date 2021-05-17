Heavy and gusty winds bring down trees, disrupt power supply in Pune rural areas and some parts of the city

In Pune city, heavy gusty winds and rain led to as many as 40 trees falling. (Representational Image)

Various rural areas in Pune district had to suffer the brunt of heavy winds and rain that led to disruption of power supply. At least 1.36 lakh consumers across Lonavala, Khandala, Kamshet, Panshet, Maval, Junnar and other areas did not have power supply on Sunday and it was only late on May 16 that supply was restored.

While the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited has issued a ‘high alert’ for its employees to face Cyclone Tauktae, Chairman and Managing Director of MSEDCL Vijay Singhal said instructions were issued to prepare at the local level immediately.

Power supply in at least 245 villages in Pune Rural were hit due to gusty winds and rain that brought down large trees. The supply has still not been restored in 66 villages which are located across hills in the rural areas and are difficult to reach, read an official statement from MSEDCL.



In Pune city, heavy gusty winds and rain led to as many as 40 trees falling. Some areas such as Kondhwa, Kakdewasti, Tikrenagar, Mundhwa, Pisoli and others faced disruption in power supply, while Wakad, Hinjewadi and Tathawade also faced power cuts.