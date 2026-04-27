Dr Mahaveer Golechha Interview: Structural, nature-based, and policy-driven solutions needed to reduce urban heat

In an interview with The Indian Express, Dr Mahaveer Golechha outlined a series of action points to reduce heat-related illnesses, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Written by: Anuradha Mascarenhas
5 min readPuneUpdated: Apr 27, 2026 03:44 PM IST
Mahaveer Golechha, heatwave, India heatwave, Pune heatwave, Maharashtra heatwaveDr Mahaveer Golechha highlighted cooling strategies, hydration, and long-term measures to reduce heat-related illness risks. Express Photo
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Maharashtra is experiencing intense summer heat, with cities like Akola in the Vidarbha region recording temperatures as high as 44.2 °C, often ranking among the world’s hottest locations.

Data from the Maharashtra Health Department shows 115 deaths due to cardiovascular disease across government-run health facilities, 55 cases of heat stroke cases, and two suspected heat stroke deaths from March 1 to April 26 this year.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Dr Mahaveer Golechha, a noted heat health expert, chalked out a series of action points to reduce heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Also Read | Pune records maximum temperature of 41.8 degrees, experts say near heat wave situation

Golechha led the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s Centre of Excellence on Heat Health.

He has also led a Department of Science and Technology (DST)-funded project to develop and implement heat action plans in Nagpur and Chandrapur. His work focused on measures to reduce heat exposure and improve public safety. These included early warning systems, cooling centres, ORS distribution points, “cool” bus stations, and water facilities in high-footfall and vulnerable areas to promote hydration.

Here are the edited excerpts:

Q. What are the long-term measures for tackling extreme heat?

Dr Mahaveer Golechha: Long-term mitigation for extreme heat focuses on structural, nature-based, and policy-driven solutions to reduce urban heat islands and improve resilience. Key strategies include implementing cool roofs (white paint/reflective materials), expanding urban green cover (trees/parks), enhancing natural water bodies, and updating building bylaws for passive cooling.

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Implementing reflective surfaces on buildings (cool roofs) can reduce roof surface temperatures by 5-7 degrees Celsius. Using reflective pavements instead of asphalt minimises surface heat absorption. Adjusting work schedules to avoid peak sun hours. These rapid actions help manage health risks and reduce urban heat islands.

Q. What would be the impact of El Niño coinciding with this year’s summer season?

Dr Golechha: In several regions, temperatures have been markedly above normal by 5 degrees Celsius or more, indicating a developing heat-stress scenario across parts of the country. IMD has issued heatwave alerts for parts of the state through late April, with temperatures consistently breaching 40–44°C and high heat indices.

This year’s summer season coincides with the El Niño phase, which typically brings heat and aridity across the country due to warming in the Pacific Ocean. El Niño is also associated with higher-than-average temperatures, leading to severe heat waves with serious health impacts, including heat-related illnesses and fatalities.

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Also Read | Amid growing heatwaves, how India protects its heat-exposed populace

Q. What are heat-related illnesses and their symptoms?

Dr Golechha: Heat-related illness (also called hyperthermia) refers to a group of conditions that occur when your body has trouble cooling itself. Normally, your body has safeguards in place to cool you down when you get too hot.

But sometimes, the weather is so hot and humid, or your body produces so much internal heat (for example, from a vigorous workout) that your natural cool-down system gets overwhelmed. Heat-related illnesses range from mild to severe.

Mild heat-related illnesses — like heat rash and heat cramps — usually go away with rest or at-home treatments. But moderate or severe heat-related illnesses — like heat exhaustion and heat stroke — require prompt medical attention to avoid serious complications.

Q. Who is more vulnerable to heat-related illnesses?

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Dr Golechha: Population ageing and the growing prevalence of non-communicable diseases (respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, dementia, renal disease, and musculoskeletal disease) mean that populations are becoming more susceptible to the negative impacts of heat.

Cities are not being designed to minimise the accumulation and generation of urban heat, with a loss of green space and inappropriate housing materials (for example, metal roofs) that amplify human exposure to excess heat. We should provide special care for vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and individuals with pre-existing health conditions.

Authorities should place greater emphasis on early awareness and preventive measures, which are critical for reducing heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Also Read | Heatwave tightens grip over Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan

Q. What are some strategies for the prevention of heat-related illnesses?

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Dr Golechha: Wearing loose-fitting, light-coloured, breathable clothing in the heat. Stay hydrated at all times — whether you’re active or not. Keeping your home at a cool, comfortable temperature with fans and/or air conditioning. Limiting or avoiding physical activity in hot conditions. If you can’t avoid it, take frequent breaks in the shade or a cool, indoor location.

Taking a cool shower after time in the heat. Use electric fans only when the temperature is below 40˚C. In temperatures above 40˚C, fans will heat the body. If using air conditioning, set the thermostat to 27˚C and turn on an electric fan – this will make the room feel 4˚C cooler.

It can also save up to 70 per cent on your electricity bill. Many traditional drinks available in Maharashtra, such as Kokum sherbet, aam panha, and mint sherbet, have been proven to lower body heat and help prevent heat-induced diseases.

Anuradha Mascarenhas
Anuradha Mascarenhas
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Anuradha Mascarenhas is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With a career spanning three decades, she is one of the most respected voices in Indian journalism regarding healthcare, science and environment and research developments. She also takes a keen interest in covering women's issues . Professional Background Education: A gold medalist in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a Master’s degree in Literature. Author: She authored the biography At The Wheel Of Research, which chronicles the life and work of Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the former Chief Scientist at the WHO. Key Focus: She combines scientific accuracy with storytelling, translating complex medical research into compelling public and human-interest narratives. Awards and Recognition Anuradha has won several awards including the Press Council of India's national award for excellence in journalism under the gender based reporting category in 2019 and the Laadli Media award (gender sensitivity -2024). A recipient of the Lokmat journalism award (gender category-2022), she was also shortlisted for the RedInk awards for excellence in journalism-2021. Her debut book At The Wheel Of Research, an exclusive biography of Dr Soumya Swaminathan the inaugural chief scientist of World Health Organisation was also nominated in the Popular Choice Category of JK Paper AUTHER awards. She has also secured competitive fellowships including the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022), the Survivors Against TB – New Research in TB Media Fellowship (2023) and is part of the prestigious 2025 India Cohort of the WomenLift Health Leadership Journey.” Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) 1. Cancer & Specialized Medical Care "Tata Memorial finds way to kill drug-resistant cancer cells" (Nov 26, 2025): Reporting on a breakthrough for triple-negative breast cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of the disease. Discipline, diet and purpose; How a 97-year-old professor defies ageing'' (Nov 15, 2025) Report about Prof Gururaj Mutalik, the first Head of Department at Pune's B J Government Medical College who at 97 credits his longevity to healthy habits and a strong sense of purpose. 2. Environmental Health (The "Breathless Pune" Series) Long-term exposure even to 'moderate' air leads to chronic heart, lung, kidney issues" (Nov 26, 2025): Part of an investigative series highlighting that even "safe" pollution levels are damaging to vital organs. "For every 10 µg/m3 increase in PM2.5 level, there was 6-8% jump in medicine sales" (Nov 23, 2025): Using commercial data to prove the direct link between air quality and respiratory illnesses in Pune. 3. Lifestyle & Wellness News "They didn't let cancer, diabetes and heart disease stop them from travelling" (Dec 22, 2025): A collaborative piece featuring survivors who share practical tips for traveling with chronic conditions. At 17, his BP shot up to 200/120 mmHG; Lancet study flags why child and teen hypertension doubled between 2000 and 2020'' (Nov 12,2025)--A report that focusses on 17-year-old-boy's hypertensive crisis and reflects the rising global trend of high blood pressure among children and adolescents. 4. Scientific Recognition & Infrastructure For promoting sci-comm, gender diversity: IUCAA woman prof highlighted in Nature" (Nov 25, 2025): Covering the global recognition of Indian women scientists in gender studies and physics. Pune researchers find a spiral galaxy like the Milky Way from early universe'' (December 3, 2025)- A report on how Indian researchers discovered a massive galaxy that existed when the universe was just 1.5 billion years old , one of the earliest to have been observed so far. Signature Beat: Health, Science & Women in Leadership Anuradha is known for her COVID-19 reportage, where she was one of the first journalists to provide detailed insights into the Covishield and Covaxin trials. She has a dedicated interest in gender diversity in health and science, often profiling women researchers who are breaking the "leaky pipeline" in STEM fields. Her writing style is scrupulous, often featuring interviews with top-tier scientists and health experts from various institutions.   ... Read More

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