Dr Mahaveer Golechha Interview: Structural, nature-based, and policy-driven solutions needed to reduce urban heat

Maharashtra is experiencing intense summer heat, with cities like Akola in the Vidarbha region recording temperatures as high as 44.2 °C, often ranking among the world’s hottest locations.

Data from the Maharashtra Health Department shows 115 deaths due to cardiovascular disease across government-run health facilities, 55 cases of heat stroke cases, and two suspected heat stroke deaths from March 1 to April 26 this year.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Dr Mahaveer Golechha, a noted heat health expert, chalked out a series of action points to reduce heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Golechha led the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s Centre of Excellence on Heat Health.

He has also led a Department of Science and Technology (DST)-funded project to develop and implement heat action plans in Nagpur and Chandrapur. His work focused on measures to reduce heat exposure and improve public safety. These included early warning systems, cooling centres, ORS distribution points, “cool” bus stations, and water facilities in high-footfall and vulnerable areas to promote hydration.

Here are the edited excerpts:

Q. What are the long-term measures for tackling extreme heat?

Dr Mahaveer Golechha: Long-term mitigation for extreme heat focuses on structural, nature-based, and policy-driven solutions to reduce urban heat islands and improve resilience. Key strategies include implementing cool roofs (white paint/reflective materials), expanding urban green cover (trees/parks), enhancing natural water bodies, and updating building bylaws for passive cooling.

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Implementing reflective surfaces on buildings (cool roofs) can reduce roof surface temperatures by 5-7 degrees Celsius. Using reflective pavements instead of asphalt minimises surface heat absorption. Adjusting work schedules to avoid peak sun hours. These rapid actions help manage health risks and reduce urban heat islands.

Q. What would be the impact of El Niño coinciding with this year’s summer season?

Dr Golechha: In several regions, temperatures have been markedly above normal by 5 degrees Celsius or more, indicating a developing heat-stress scenario across parts of the country. IMD has issued heatwave alerts for parts of the state through late April, with temperatures consistently breaching 40–44°C and high heat indices.

This year’s summer season coincides with the El Niño phase, which typically brings heat and aridity across the country due to warming in the Pacific Ocean. El Niño is also associated with higher-than-average temperatures, leading to severe heat waves with serious health impacts, including heat-related illnesses and fatalities.

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Q. What are heat-related illnesses and their symptoms?

Dr Golechha: Heat-related illness (also called hyperthermia) refers to a group of conditions that occur when your body has trouble cooling itself. Normally, your body has safeguards in place to cool you down when you get too hot.

But sometimes, the weather is so hot and humid, or your body produces so much internal heat (for example, from a vigorous workout) that your natural cool-down system gets overwhelmed. Heat-related illnesses range from mild to severe.

Mild heat-related illnesses — like heat rash and heat cramps — usually go away with rest or at-home treatments. But moderate or severe heat-related illnesses — like heat exhaustion and heat stroke — require prompt medical attention to avoid serious complications.

Q. Who is more vulnerable to heat-related illnesses?

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Dr Golechha: Population ageing and the growing prevalence of non-communicable diseases (respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, dementia, renal disease, and musculoskeletal disease) mean that populations are becoming more susceptible to the negative impacts of heat.

Cities are not being designed to minimise the accumulation and generation of urban heat, with a loss of green space and inappropriate housing materials (for example, metal roofs) that amplify human exposure to excess heat. We should provide special care for vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and individuals with pre-existing health conditions.

Authorities should place greater emphasis on early awareness and preventive measures, which are critical for reducing heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Q. What are some strategies for the prevention of heat-related illnesses?

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Dr Golechha: Wearing loose-fitting, light-coloured, breathable clothing in the heat. Stay hydrated at all times — whether you’re active or not. Keeping your home at a cool, comfortable temperature with fans and/or air conditioning. Limiting or avoiding physical activity in hot conditions. If you can’t avoid it, take frequent breaks in the shade or a cool, indoor location.

Taking a cool shower after time in the heat. Use electric fans only when the temperature is below 40˚C. In temperatures above 40˚C, fans will heat the body. If using air conditioning, set the thermostat to 27˚C and turn on an electric fan – this will make the room feel 4˚C cooler.

It can also save up to 70 per cent on your electricity bill. Many traditional drinks available in Maharashtra, such as Kokum sherbet, aam panha, and mint sherbet, have been proven to lower body heat and help prevent heat-induced diseases.