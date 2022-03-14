Heatwave in north Konkan to abate from today: IMD

MUMBAI AND north Konkan will continue to experience heat wave conditions on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned.

Such temperatures are mainly due to the prevailing heatwave in neighbouring Saurashtra and Kutch areas in Gujarat.

“Hot winds from Saurashtra and Kutchch are directly reaching north Konkan, leading to a spike in the maximum temperatures over 38 degrees Celsius,” said K S Hosalikar,head, Climate Research and Services, IMD, Pune.

On Sunday, severe hot conditions were reported at Ratnagiri — 39 degrees, Mumbai (Santacruz) — 38.6 degrees Celsius, Dahanu — 38 deg C, Mumbai (Colaba) — 37.6 deg C. Whereas, hot and dry conditions were also reported in Pune, where the maximum temperature on Sunday was 35.4 deg C.

Anupam Kashyapi, head, Weather Forecasting division at IMD, Pune said heat will begin to increase in the coming days over most parts of the state this week. The IMD said that the maximum temperatures can go up to 37 and 38 degrees C in some parts of Vidarbha, Marthwada and north Madhya Maharashtra.