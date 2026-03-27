Heated talks likely: SPPU Senate begins today, budget to be presented

Among the motions proposed by the members, Vinayak Ambekar proposed a motion for SPPU to consider offshore campuses in "needy countries" and start a department for the same. Additionally he has introduced a motion for closing down redundant departments like the IT department, as most individual departments have their own IT staff now.

The bi-annual Senate meeting of the Savitribai Phule Pune University will begin on March 27. The university’s budget will be presented for approval from the Senate. However, members of the assembly are likely to sharply question the university administration on several academic and administrative issues, such as the stalled professor recruitment process, delayed examination results, funding for research, forensic audit of the university, and the implementation of resolutions passed in previous Senates.

Last year, for the financial year 2025–26, the university had presented a deficit budget of Rs 82 crore, with total receipts of Rs 566 crore and expenditure of Rs 648 crore.

The previous Senate session in October 2025 witnessed ruckus as members almost came to punches, an unprecedented incident. Allegations and counter-allegations over issues such as conducting a forensic audit of the university’s financial transactions were raised. This time around, questions are also likely to be raised regarding what happened to provisions made in the previous budget, delayed results of winter semester examinations, unfilled positions such as professors, deans, registrar, director of examinations, and director of sports, issues in the admission process, funding for research, and matters related to sub-centres in Ahmednagar and Nashik.