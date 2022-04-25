Heat wave to return over northwest India, says IMD

After a brief break, heat wave conditions are set to return over northwest and central India regions this week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

The day temperatures over Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Maharashtra, and Odisha are set to gradually rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius and prevail till April 28.

Heat wave has already set in over Kutch-Saurashtra, where the maximum temperatures ranged between 40 – 42 degrees Celsius during the weekend.

Explained | How western disturbances are keeping Delhi weather in a flux

“Heat wave shall prevail over Gujarat state for the next five days,” the weather department’s bulletin issued on Sunday said.

On Sunday, some of the country’s hottest areas were in northwest India regions.

The highest maximum temperatures (in degrees Celsius) were recorded at Banda in Uttar Pradesh (44), Barmer in Rajasthan (42.7) and Kanpur in UP (42.6). Delhi and Gurgaon recorded 41.4 degrees Celsius each.