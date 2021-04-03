Heat wave over Vidarbha from Monday, day temperatures to spike in rest of state

Neighbouring Telangana and coastal Andhra Pradesh are currently reeling under severe heat wave conditions, with maximum temperatures ranging between 39 degrees Celsius and 43.3 degrees Celsius. Here, heat wave conditions are expected to abate by April 5. (File)

The India Meteorological Department has warned of a heat wave sweeping through Vidarbha from April 5 and 7, when day temperatures are expected to remain significantly above normal.

On Saturday, Chandrapur recorded 43.6 degrees Celsius and remained the hottest city in the country for the day. Since the beginning of April, Vidarbha, particular Chandrapur and neighbourhood areas, have recorded day temperatures around 43 degrees Celsius. Maximum temperature (recorded at 5.30 pm) over other areas in Vidarabha were — Brahmapuri – 43.4 degrees Celsius, Akola – 42 degrees Celsius, Amravati – 41.2 degrees Celsius, Wardha – 41.6 degrees Celsius and Nagpur – 40.6 degrees Celsius.

“The maximum temperatures across Vidarbha will remain high and people are advised to not venture outside between 11 am and 4 pm,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather division of IMD, Pune.

Neighbouring Telangana and coastal Andhra Pradesh are currently reeling under severe heat wave conditions, with maximum temperatures ranging between 39 degrees Celsius and 43.3 degrees Celsius. Here, heat wave conditions are expected to abate by April 5.

Over the rest of Maharashtra, the IMD has said that day temperatures would see a spike anywhere between 2 degrees Celsius and 4 degrees Celsius all through next week. Some districts in north Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada, adjoining Vidarbha, may also experience very hot conditions in the week ahead.

“Over Pune, the maximum temperatures are expected to remain between 38 – 40 degrees Celsius for the next one week,” added Kashyapi.