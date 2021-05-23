Pune: Heat returns, Lohegaon records 37 degrees on Sunday

Updated: May 23, 2021 9:46:59 pm
Pune recorded light drizzle after a humid and hot Sunday.
The maximum temperature recorded at Shivajinagar and Lohegaon were 35.3 degrees and 37.2 degrees, respectively, on Sunday.
The India Meteorological Department has forecast light intensity rainfall at some places of the city post afternoon hours of Monday. The maximum temperature would be around 35 degrees whereas the minimum temperature is expected to be 23 degrees on Monday.
# Location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) forecast – May 24, 2021
Pune city AQI – 50 – Satisfactory
Source : SAFAR, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune
