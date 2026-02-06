Why your area may be warmer than others: the ‘heat island’ factor that leads to temperature disparities within Pune

Vehicular congestion and population are some of the factors that contribute to temperature disparities within a city, says Dr Anupam Kashyapi, former head of weather forecasting at IMD. (File photo)

On Friday, Pashan residents woke up to a cool 14.1 degree Celsius, signalling that summer might be in the air but winter had not departed yet. Shivajinagar had an even lower minimum temperature at 13.8 degree Celsius.

The same morning, however, people of Koregaon Park and Chinchwad might have given a thought to switching on the fan as it was around 18 degree Celsius outside. Magarpatta mornings are slightly warmer than most other parts of the city. On Friday, the mercury rose to 19.5 degree Celsius there, the same as Wadgaonsheri.

In Pune, the weather you get depends on where you live. While the condition of the sun and the clouds, among others, play a major role in what the thermometer shows, weather experts talk of other significant contributors to the temperature of an area.