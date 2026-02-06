Why your area may be warmer than others: the ‘heat island’ factor that leads to temperature disparities within Pune

In Pune, the weather depends on where you live. Experts talk about significant contributors to the temperature of an area that are often overlooked.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
4 min readPuneFeb 6, 2026 05:45 PM IST
Pune weatherVehicular congestion and population are some of the factors that contribute to temperature disparities within a city, says Dr Anupam Kashyapi, former head of weather forecasting at IMD. (File photo)
On Friday, Pashan residents woke up to a cool 14.1 degree Celsius, signalling that summer might be in the air but winter had not departed yet. Shivajinagar had an even lower minimum temperature at 13.8 degree Celsius.

The same morning, however, people of Koregaon Park and Chinchwad might have given a thought to switching on the fan as it was around 18 degree Celsius outside. Magarpatta mornings are slightly warmer than most other parts of the city. On Friday, the mercury rose to 19.5 degree Celsius there, the same as Wadgaonsheri.

In Pune, the weather you get depends on where you live. While the condition of the sun and the clouds, among others, play a major role in what the thermometer shows, weather experts talk of other significant contributors to the temperature of an area.

Unexpected rise in mercury in Lavale

At the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Shivajinagar, scientist Dr Sudeep Kumar said he noticed that Lavale recorded a higher morning temperature than expected. “One might think that the temperature in Lavale would be lower, especially in winter, since it is located away from the city limits, but the records show it is a bit on the higher side,” he said.

“We checked with the Automatic Weather Station (AWS) team, which records the temperature, and found that the AWS is located in a college campus, close to buildings. Now, if there are lots of buildings in the vicinity, there will be changes in the temperature. especially the minimum temperature,” he added.

As the sun sets, the earth’s temperature begins to cool down as the day’s heat escapes through radiation. “But during the night, if there are a number of concrete buildings, we see a heat island effect. The concrete traps the heat or absorbs more heat. The concrete slabs emit heat even during the night. As a result, the atmosphere stays warm all the time. Urban heat islands are among the reasons that areas such as Koregaon Park, Magarpatta, Wadgaonsheri and Chinchwad usually record higher minimum temperatures. Vehicles also release fumes, which include greenhouse gases, and trap the heat further,” said Kumar.

The role of instruments

The instruments used to record the temperature plays a role in our understanding of the weather. “Is the temperature recorded manually or is it automatic? Is the reading taken by the IMD or a private company? Is the instrument kept in an open space? Does it get proper exposure, with no shadows of buildings falling on it? There should not be a lot of vegetation or any waterbody near where the temperature is being measured. If there is construction activity, including of the Pune Metro, there is a likelihood of the morning temperature increasing,” said Dr Anupam Kashyapi, former head of weather forecasting at IMD.

Saying that the temperature disparity is common in cities, Kashyapi added that vehicular congestion and population are other contributing factors. “One can argue that Shivajinagar, which is a highly congested area in terms of vehicles, people and buildings, records a low minimum temperature. Here, we have to keep in mind that the Shivajinagar observatory is located on the campus of the College of Agriculture. This is an open space, so the readings are credible,” he stated.

The hills between Senapati Bapat Road and Homi Bhabha Road play a role in decreasing the temperature in Pashan, he said, adding, “When you cross St Joseph High School and Loyola High School, you begin to feel a gust of cool air.”

Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

Live Blog
