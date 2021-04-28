Hearse crammed with 22 bodies triggers row between Beed collectorate and govt hospital

The hearse was found to be carrying 22 bodies, piled on top of each other, from the 518-bed Swami Ramanand Teerth hospital in Ambejogai.

A hearse van crammed with 22 bodies of patients who died due to Covid is at the centre of a row between a government hospital and the Beed district collectorate.

Covid protocol dictates that a hearse cannot ferry more than two bodies per trip to the crematorium. However, a hearse was found to be carrying 22 bodies, piled on top of each other, from the 518-bed Swami Ramanand Teerth hospital in Ambejogai.

While the Beed administration said the government hospital staff is at fault, the dean blamed the administration for not providing additional vans despite repeated appeals.

“Only two bodies at one time should have been carried in a van to the crematorium. On Sunday, 22 bodies were carried from the hospital to the crematorium…the hospital staff has flouted the protocol,” District Collector Ravindra Jagtap told The Indian Express, adding that he has already ordered a probe into the matter.

“We have directed the hospital to ensure that such incidents do not occur in future,” he said.

The collector, however, said the hospital did not have sufficient staff at that point of time.

“The figure of the dead has been rising for some days now. As a result, on Sunday, as many as 22 died. The hospital staff should have taken two bodies at one time and made repeated trips. We are told that the hospital did not have sufficient staff at that moment. But this should not be an excuse to cram all bodies at one time,” he said.

Meanwhile, the hospital administration contended that they had informed the district administration about the lack of adequate hearse vans to carry the dead.

“During the first COVID wave, we received four hearse vans and one ambulance from the district administration. However, after the COVID cases dropped in January and December, the administration had withdrawn some vehicles. So we are now left with only two hearse vans and one ambulance. Therefore, we had written to the district administration seeking additional vehicles,” said hospital dean Dr Shivaji Sukre.

Dr Sukre said he won’t comment on the incident until the committee report arrives. “We had appointed a committee to probe the incident. The committee is trying to find out what exactly happened as to how many vehicles were available and whether all the bodies were crammed together and like. Until the committee report arrives, I will not comment,” he said.

Collector Jagtap countered saying the dean should have called him up on the phone instead of writing letters.

“The hospital dean should have called him up and conveyed about the requirement regarding ambulances. We could have made the vehicles available to them in no time. Instead of writing letters, they could have contacted me on the phone,” he said.

Jagtap added that the hospital could have also taken the help of an NGO which provides ambulance service to take the dead to the crematorium.

But everyone agrees on one thing: rising covid cases.

Beed ZP president Shivkanya Shirsat said, “Beed has been witnessing a surge in Covid cases, especially in rural areas, and hospitals have not been able to handle them due to inadequate number of doctors and other medical staff besides infrastructure.”

The collector said Covid cases are rising but the situation was under control. “In rural areas, there are more cases now in the second wave. This was not so in the first wave….We are managing the situation with the available medical staff and infrastructure.

Dr Sukre said the hospital used to record one or two deaths in February, “However, now deaths have increased to up to 14 a day. This is because many of the patients are coming late for treatment, especially when their condition has worsened. Some private hospitals also refer the patients to us when they cannot handle them,” he said.