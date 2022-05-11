Hearing the name of our country, it was a good feeling: Aishwarya Jadhav

IF CONFIDENCE had a face, it could very well be Kolhapur tennis player Aishwarya Jadhav’s. Jadhav, continuing her consistency since the start of the year, said that she has newfound confidence in herself and she will harness it.

In late April, Jadhav, India’s number one player in the U-14 girls category, adorned the Indian jersey and displayed a stellar performance of skill and grit at the Asia/Oceania World Junior Tennis Competition (U14 Girls’) Final Qualifying 2022, held in New Delhi. Jadhav will now be seen in action with her teammates at the World Group matches, to be held in August.

“I have evolved a lot as a player and I have become more aware of my inner potential. After our training at the national camp, when the matches for the World Junior Tennis Competition began and every time the umpire announced ‘advantage India’ or ‘India leads by..’, it gave me faith that I am representing my country in the world arena. Of course, hearing the name of your country instead of the usual player’s name gives you goosebumps, and the determination to give a 110 per cent on the courts…I like having this feeling,” said the 13-year-old, beaming from ear to ear.

Armed with an aggressive and fast game style, Jadhav said her work on her mental strength has now become her biggest armour during her matches. “In the past years, I was a defensive player and pretty slow on the court. Over time, I transitioned into the fast and aggressive player I am now. Tennis is as much a physical game as it is a mental one…”.