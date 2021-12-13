Healthy competition between Pune, Mumbai on start-ups needs to continue: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Textiles, Consumer Affairs and Food & Public Distribution, Piyush Goyal Sunday said it is encouraging that 46% of start-ups registered with Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) have women as part of its eco system.

Goyal, who visited the Science and Technology Park at Savitribai Phule Pune University on Sunday, hoped that women will lead the start-up culture in Maharashtra. “Today we have a start-up ecosystem across length and breadth of the country. More than 50,000 start-ups have been registered in the country. It is third largest ecosystem in world.” Informing that as per DPIIT registrations, Pune has 3,200 start-ups and Mumbai 3,274 start-ups, the minister suggested that this healthy competition between Pune and Mumbai should continue.

Recalling the contributions of social reformer and educationist Savitribai Phule, he said that Savitribai had started the first girls school in Pune.

So it is befitting that women entrepreneurs showcase their work in this Science Technology Park in Pune.

Comparing incubators with parents, the minister said that they are like guide and supporter that the start-ups need. Describing Pune’s unique position to support start-ups due to the presence of industry, IT and finest academic institutions, the minister said that it is time to increase international collaboration in start-up ecosystem.

He expressed the need for collaboration of academia, industry and research for thriving of start-ups.

The minister further said that it is heartening to note that out of 79 Unicorns in the country, four are from Pune. Sci-Tech Park in Pune University has 153 start-ups.

Noting that some of the innovations showcased in today’s Science and Technology Park for Divyang people were exciting, he hoped to see more innovations for farmers, disabled and the poor.

Stressing that government involvement always stifles industries’ progress, the minister gave the example of decades of sixties and seventies when industrial progress was hampered due to government interventions. He went on to add that no Unicorn today would have reached this position solely based on government support.

The minister said that the way forward can only be in a way where architecture of start-ups is drawn by entrepreneurs while government will only provide support in the form of facilitator.

However, he added that some initiatives like Covaxin are good examples of government and industry collaboration.

He stressed that India may have billion problems but it also has brilliant billion entrepreneurs to solve these problems with extremely cost effective solutions for farmers, disabled and the poor.