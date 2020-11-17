Pune: Healthcare devices bag 2020 Anjani Mashelkar Inclusive awards

Dozee has been developed by Turtle Shell technologies. (Source: Twitter/DozeeHealth)

The 2020 Anjani Mashelkar Inclusive Innovation awards on Tuesday were awarded to two healthcare products–a multifunctional health monitor developed by Dozee and a monitoring device for pregnant women by JioVio healthcare.

The award, instituted by noted scientist R A Mashelkar in memory of his mother, recognises scientific innovations capable of addressing societal problems. The award has been presented by the Anjali Mashelkar Foundation since 2011.

Made by Turtle Shell technologies, Dozee is a device, which when placed under the mattress of a regular hospital bed can turn it to an ICU-bed within two minutes. It offers a contact-free monitoring system by gathering patient’s vital parameters including their heart rate, oxygen saturation levels, blood pressure among others by using the Ballistocardiography (BCG) technology.

At present, the device is installed at over 3,000 beds across seven states in the country. The device is available at 1/10th cost of the existing devices and has potential to aid the healthcare workers in monitoring vitals of patients.

The 2020’s second awardee, Savemom by JioVio Healthcare, is a device which caters to continuous monitoring of expectant and young mothers along with their infants. The device collects physiological parameters of the expectant mother and shares the same with the doctors, who can then take timely medical decisions in case of emergencies or complications.

Savemom has, so far, covered 100 villages in India with their antenatal service provided to mother and infant for 1,000 days.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.