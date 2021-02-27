Health services, infrastructure inadequate to combat pandemic, say legislators in NGO survey

“All wounds have healed and the patient was discharged recently,” Dr Saxena said.

In a survey conducted by a non-governmental organisation, a large number of Maharashtra legislators admitted that health services and infrastructure in their respective assembly constituencies was inadequate to meet the challenge posed by the Covid19 pandemic.

The NGO Sampark conducted a survey among the state’s lawmakers to understand their perspective on the pandemic and the impact it had on the development work, health, and economic well-being of people in their constituencies. Only 89 of 288 MLAs– about 31 per cent– responded to the survey. It included 16 women MLAs.

“89 percent of the constituencies experienced medium to high impact of Covid-19 where health infrastructure was inadequate. Among the inadequacies, 54 percent reported shortage of trained staff, 54 percent faced shortage of oxygen and 57 percent reported insufficient ventilators for treatment of Covid-19 patients,” as per the results of the survey done under Mrunalini Jog, Project Head of Sampark. Health service and infrastructure was identified as the top-most priority by the elected representatives after the pandemic. The survey revealed that 93 percent of elected representatives underscored the importance of personal health and most of them demanded strengthening of the public health system. Similarly, 80 percent realised the significance of hygiene and cleanliness.

The survey also brought out the fact that development work had taken a backseat during the pandemic Around 91 percent of respondents agreed the onset of Covid-19 halted development work in their constituency. The pandemic had induced economic slowdown, leading to cost-cutting measures by the state and union governments. The state government imposed a 33 percent cap on development expenditure. 52 percent of legislators responded in support of curtailing development expenditure while remaining express unhappiness.

Around 72 percent of legislators agreed there has been a rise in unemployment in their constituencies and 78 percent stated there has been closure of many businesses and trade in their constituencies due to the pandemic.

Legislative business was also hit by the pandemic, and legislators were unable to raise their concerns in the house due to limited time allotted for business. Around 65 percent agreed to the decision to curtail and limit legislative businesses in the assembly, while 35 percent were not happy due to it.

Due to restriction of movement during lockdown, legislators relied on electronic modes of communication to reach out to the electorate during the period with 89 percent using phone, 84 percent through WhatsApp, 73 percent through Facebook and 34 percent through Twitter.