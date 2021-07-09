Health matters: Multiple surgeries save 5-Year old boy’s vision; 8-month-old undergoes successful surgery for rare spinal deformity

A medical team, headed by Dr. Ashis Ghosh, Senior Eye Surgeon - Ophthalmologist, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Pune, performed corneal tear repair, iris excision, and pupilloplasty, a procedure on the iris to alter the shape of the disfigured pupil, while the patient was under general anesthesia. (Representational image)

Multiple surgeries save 5-Year-old boy’s vision damaged by a tile particle

Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital recently performed multiple surgical procedures consecutively within a span of two hours, on a 5-year-old boy. The procedures performed at its facility in Aundh saved the vision of the boy’s left eye, which was severely damaged by a tiny tile particle. The boy was playing at his home when a tiny tile particle hit and penetrated his left eye. The eye instantly turned red, his vision became defective, and the boy was not able to open his injured eye properly. Doctors diagnosed three severe conditions: penetrating eye injury with corneoscleral tear, iris prolapse, and pupil disfiguration. A medical team, headed by Dr. Ashis Ghosh, Senior Eye Surgeon – Ophthalmologist, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Pune, performed corneal tear repair, iris excision, and pupilloplasty, a procedure on the iris to alter the shape of the disfigured pupil, while the patient was under general anesthesia. The next day the boy got 100 percent of his vision in the left eye back. Ocular injuries are among the leading causes of blindness. Blunt ocular injuries occur when an object (like a fist, elbow or cricket ball) hits the eyeball or when people fall on the floor or stairs. Parents should keep a watchful eye on their kids when they are playing at home. They must create awareness about eye injuries, Dr Ghosh said.

Eight month old suffering from rare spinal deformity undergoes successful surgery at KEM Hospital, Pune

A team of doctors under the leadership of senior neurosurgeon Dr Nitin Londhe successfully conducted a complicated surgery on an eight month old baby ( female) suffering from Lehmann syndrome. This is a rare connective tissue disorder . The surgery was conducted simultaneously on the spine as well as the abdomen to correct the problem. The team of treating doctors included paediatric surgeon Dr . Abhijit Benare and others. Explaining the case , Dr Nitin Londhe , Senior Neurosurgeon , KEM Hospital , Pune said that Lehmann syndrome is an extremely rare hereditary condition which affects the growth of spine and nerves Most of the times the deformity is seen on the back , but in this case it was inside of the back and also in the abdomen . This can be diagnosed only with proper tests. . The child was suffering with visible weakness in one of her legs. This is a mechanical deformity and can’t be cured with medicines. Surgery was the only way forward. Some children with such deformities are affected at an early age, while others may be affected when they turn 10-12 yrs of age . We conducted a reconstruction and repair surgery on the child, he said. The timely diagnosis and treatment of such deformities which is left untreated can result in damage of nerves that control the lower part of the body , Dr Londhe said

C-Arm X-Ray machine donated to B J Medical college and Sassoon General hospital

Family members of late Dr. Nitin Patil _ Darshana Industries Pvt. Ltd. with the help of Rotary Club Poona Downtown, have donated a C-Arm X-Ray machine to the Department of Anaesthesia, Sassoon General Hospital, The machine provides high-resolution X-ray images in real-time, thus allowing the doctor to monitor the path of needle and make immediate corrections. C-arm is useful for epidural steroid injections, facet joint injections, sacroiliac joint injection, discography, vertebroplasty etc..Fluoroscopy enables the pain physician to monitor the contrast spread thus avoiding accidental intravascular and intrathecal injection. It will be a valuable asset for the Department of Anaesthesia for Pain Management efforts,, Dr.Murlidhar Tambe, Dean B J Government Medical College said.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.