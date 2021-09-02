Health Matters: New centre for endoscopy and a cancer care for kids to open in Pune

Jehangir Hospital launches advanced Centre for Endoscopy

Jehangir Hospital has launched a new state-of-the-art Advanced Centre for Endoscopy. The Advanced Centre for Endoscopy includes The latest Exera 3 Video Endoscopy system with 190 series endoscopes, which provide distinct advantages such as dual focus, brighter and higher contrast Narrow Band Imaging and improved image quality which are invaluable in early diagnosis of GI cancers and classification of colonic and gastric polyps without the need for biopsies. It also helps in diagnosing cancers at an early stage where using these systems and skills, early cancers or precancerous lesions can be resected even without the need for surgery. The new scopes also feature an integrated water jet channel helping the Endoscopists to have a clearer view during haemostasis in actively bleeding patients or during complex therapeutic procedures.Vinod Sawantwadkar, CEO Jehangir Hospital said.

The centre is launched to provide world-class patient experiences by offering a one-stop solution to all GI problems and interventions in a single place, avoiding unnecessary shifting of patients or equipment to the OT for advanced therapeutic procedures.

Access Life Assistance Foundation opens its Pune Centre in Kalyaninagar for children suffering from cancer

On the occasion of their 7th anniversary, Access Life Assistance Foundation, a not-for-profit organization that provides multi-disciplinary supportive care to families who come to Mumbai and Pune, for their child’s cancer treatment has announced the launch of a new centre at Kalyani Nagar, Pune. This centre has 10 units that have the capacity to house 10 families, a total of 30 beneficiaries (1 child and two caregivers).

In Pune, the NGO is associated with Bharati Vidyapeeth Hospital, Deenanath Mangeshkar Memorial Hospital and Sassoon General Hospital. The NGO has welcomed eight children with their families since the centre’s launch in Pune. Access Life offers children and their families an interim hygienic home that gives the children and their parents an upper hand in their fight against cancer. We also try to improve their quality of life by providing practical support services, educational resources and recreational programs. Our services include free accommodation, nutrition, secure transportation, and a clean and care kit with hygiene providing items for each child.

Access Life set up its first centre in June 2014 in Chembur, Mumbai and has grown to 5 childhood cancer care centres across Mumbai and Pune where at any given point of time 70 families (210 individuals considering every child lives with her/his parents) are being accommodated. In Mumbai, they are associated with Tata Memorial Hospital, B J Wadia, LTMGH Sion, CTC Hospital Borivali and SRCC Children’s Hospital, Ankeet Dave, Co-Founder of Access Life said.