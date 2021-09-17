Health matters: experts urge heart patients to get Covid vaccine, hospital launches sports physiotherapy centre

Ahead of World Heart Day, experts says Covid-19 infection can act as a trigger to precipitate heart problems

Harnessing the power of digital health to improve awareness, prevention and management of cardiovascular disease globally is the goal for World Heart Day 2021 (September 29). Dr Atul Limaye, an interventional cardiologist at Fortis hospital, said that if someone is already predisposed to heart disease, the Covid-19 infection can act as a trigger to precipitate heart problems. Hence, people with heart ailments need to be extra careful and stay protected. COVID vaccines are very effective in reducing the risk of severe infections, and so getting vaccinated will protect from the deadly effects of the virus, Dr Limaye said. Covid-19 has only made it more urgent to adopt a healthy lifestyle. A heart-healthy lifestyle is the best method to increase immunity.

Loop Health city-based startup says growth plans aim at reaching over two lakh customers by year-end

Loop Health, a Pune-based startup set up in 2018, lays an emphasis on high-quality preventive care. The health insurance brokerage has a set of doctors, a health advisor, and a health app. Mayank Kale, Co-Founder & CEO of Loop Health, said that they plan to scale to more members through group insurance plans. This means helping more HRs find the right health insurance benefits for their employees, then bundling that with all the features of the Loop Health experience, he said. Loop Health has more than 150 companies as clients today, with a total of more than 60,000 employees, and is expected to grow to two lakh customers by year-end. Loop Health is looking to change how healthcare is delivered and accessed by India Inc by focusing on preventive care and offering an in-house team of medical specialists available on call 24X7, Kale said. The well-being of employees and their family members is also ensured with additional wellness benefits that are available 24X7 such as yoga and meditation sessions, discounts on labs and medicines, mental health consults and personalised care planning, he added.

SaiShree hospital launches sports physiotherapy centre

SaiShree Hospital launched its sports physiotherapy centre at Law College Road recently. Siddharth Shirole, MLA from Shivajinagar was the chief guest. Dr Neeraj Adkar, Managing Director and chief robotic joint replacement surgeon of SaiShree Hospital, felicitated several experts on the occasion of World Physiotherapy Day.

Healthcare firm announces launch of Global Telehealth Exchange network

Solve.Care, a healthcare blockchain platform company, announced the launch of its Global Telehealth Exchange (GTHE) network for India. GTHE is an open borderless, instant patient-doctor teleconsultation healthcare network that operates on the Solve.Care Platform. The official distributor for GTHE in India is Healthlink Technologies, a health-tech company headquartered in Pune. GTHE acts as a global directory of physicians worldwide for patients. In it, once doctors complete a strict verification process, they can set and publish their own rates, credentials, availability, and start accepting appointments from patients anywhere in the world (where legislation permits). Doctors who sign up on GTHE are assigned a Global Telehealth ID with their professional profile published on the network, enabling patients worldwide to easily find and book appointments with them, Pradeep Goel, CEO, Solve.Care said.

Qur Health announces partnership with over 100 hospitals

QurHealth, a personalised healthcare concierge start-up, had last year introduced ‘Sheela”, a multilingual personalised conversational AI health assistant, to help people track their activities through smartphones and Alexa. This enabled each patient to have a personal healthcare provider that offers real-time medical support and remotely monitors their health status, proactively saving lives. The Chennai-based start up has announced a partnership with over 100 hospitals in four cities including Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Delhi. Ravi Kunduru, founder and CEO of QurHealth, said: “we hope to serve 100 million patients as a secure and trustworthy care concierge firm with a network of 1 million providers and healthcare professionals over the next five years globally.”