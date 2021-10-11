Health matters: Consortium of palliative care organisations launches helpline

Cipla Palliative Care, CanSupport, Pallium India and eight other palliative care organisations have announced the launch of the ‘Saath-Saath’ helpline to unify their actions to provide palliative care in the country. The helpline is a national free-of-cost service where patients, caregivers and healthcare providers can be connected to the nearest palliative care centre when required.

The toll-free helpline ‘1800-202-7777’ will be operational from Monday to Saturday between 10 am to 6 pm. It offers direct service in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, Hyderabad and Guwahati. According to reports, the number of people in India who need palliative care is likely to be 5.4 million a year. By offering a pan-India coverage in multiple languages, this service is aimed at ensuring that no person with a serious illness feels alone, and has access to options such as pain relief, physiotherapy, diet advice and family counselling to assist them and their caregivers with the help of qualified healthcare professionals and trained volunteers, Rumana Hamied, managing trustee, Cipla Foundation & Cipla Palliative Care & Training Centre said.

Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital to invest more than Rs 300 crore to set up 20 eye care facilities across Maharashtra

Aditya Jyot Eye hospital, one of Maharashtra’s eyecare facilities founded by Padma Shri Prof Dr. S. Natarajan in 1990, has merged with Dr Agarwals Eye Hospitals, becoming the 100th centre of the eye hospital chain. Dr. Agarwal Eye Hospital, founded in 1957, is led by chairman Prof Amar Agarwal.

“Aditya Jyot Hospital becoming a part of our chain has taken our total tally of eyecare facilities across India and abroad to 100. The merger of Aditya Jyot Hospital with our chain is only a start for Maharashtra. We plan to invest more than Rs 300 crore in Maharashtra to set up 20 eye hospitals across the state and more than 100 outreach clinics in the next 3 years. We have a Rs 1,000 crore expansion plan to increase our footprint pan-India to 200 hospitals in the next three years, along with 500 outreach centres.” Dr Amar Agarwal said.

Prof Dr S Natarajan, who is considered an authority in vitreo retinal surgery worldwide and has individually performed over 60,000 retina surgeries and trained more than 60+ retina surgeons across the world, will be the chief of vitreo retina services of Dr Agarwals eye hospitals.

Saishree Hospital performs 100 successful robotic knee surgeries

Saishree Hospital, Aundh has raised the bar for technology in healthcare by completing 100 robotic knee surgeries with a fully automatic robotic system. Dr Neeraj Adkar, robotic joint replacement & sports injury surgeon, said: “The new technology based on robotics-enabled artificial intelligence helps achieve more precision and accuracy, ensuring a well-balanced knee. It takes help of CT-Scan images to develop a patient-specific 3D bone model and does virtual simulation of joint replacement surgeries personalised for each patient. With sub-millimeter dimensional accuracy, it helps to get the optimal post-surgery outcomes for joint replacement,” Dr Adkar said.