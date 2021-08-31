Pune Health matters: CLENSTA expands partnership with CIPLA; Dr Prakash Marathe elected IMA’s Sr. Vice-President

Clensta International, an IIT Delhi partnered healthcare start-up revolutionizing the personal hygiene space recently announced the extension of their marketing and distribution partnership with Cipla, a global pharmaceutical company in India for its waterless technology products. This deal aims at focussing on the hygiene and cleanliness of patients in hospital setups, primarily on ICUs where patients don’t have easy access to bathing and Government and defence forces who are located in remote locations and cannot take a bath easily. In the statement, the company added, “Clensta believes in innovation backed by scientific studies and sustainability and our waterless products have helped patients and soldiers around the world and saved 400 million litres of water till now. Moving further, Cipla will run an intensive marketing drive ” Puneet Gupta, Founder, and CEO, Clensta International said this strategic partnership with Cipla is an important step in our journey to redefine bathing without exhausting water.

A new study led by the start-up Jackfruit365 has found that adding one tablespoon of green jackfruit flour per person per meal for all three meals, to your regular flour or batter, reduce the risk of Type-2 diabetes and helps manage plasma glucose levels in people who have diabetes. Besides, Jackfruit contains vital vitamins and nutrients such as carbohydrates, protein, vitamin B6 and C that are essential for the body. A study published in “Nature” group Journal says that the mean glycosylated haemoglobin (HbA1c) at week 12 was significantly lower in patients supplemented with jackfruit flour, while those who were given placebo flour had reported a slight increase in HbA1c at week 12 (p = 0.006). The study was conducted by Dr. A G Unnikrishnan, Dr A Gopal Rao, Dr K Sunil Naik & James Joseph, who evaluated the efficacy of Jackfruit365 green jackfruit flour, a patented product made from 100 per cent mature green unripe jackfruits of India, as an integral part of the daily meal in patients with Type-2 diabetes. James Joseph, the study’s Lead Co-Author & Founder – Jackfruit365.com, said‘’Medical Nutrition Therapy (MNT) is the first option for Diabetes Care as per ADA guidelines. This study has proven that it is possible to practice MNT in India for a long duration using Jackfruit365 flour’’. According to Dr. AG Unnikirshinan, Endocrinologist & CEO – Chellaram Diabetes Institute (Pune), “The result of the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study, including continuous glucose monitoring highlight the benefits of green jackfruit flour for medical nutrition therapy in diabetes. This is a scientific advancement in diabetes from India for India and these results could inspire further research on a traditional Indian diet.”

Dr Prakash Marathe has been elected unopposed as Senior Vice President, Indian Medical Association (IMA) Maharashtra. He will take charge of the said post in November. IMA Pune branch had nominated him for the said post and presently he is working as Hon. Secretary of Social Security Scheme of IMA Maharashtra. He is a Past Joint Secretary of IMA Maharashtra. He is a former president of IMA Pune, In the past, he has done medico-social work through these organisations depending on various concepts.