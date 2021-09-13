Health matters: Another World Sepsis Day amid Covid burden, complex redo open-heart surgery in two-year-old

This year’s World Sepsis Day (September 13) occurs at a stage when a considerable proportion of the 210 million Covid-19 survivors have developed or are at risk of developing long-Covid symptoms. Among the most common ones are fatigue, muscle weakness, breathing difficulties and cognitive impairment, which can last for months.

Every second Covid-19 patient reports at least one new symptom after four months. Sepsis – the life-threatening body response to an infection – affects 52 per cent of hospitalised Covid-19 patients and 78 per cent of those in ICU.

After hospital-treated sepsis, up to 75 per cent of survivors suffer from new diseases and 32 per cent become newly dependent on nursing care. Every second Covid-19 patient reports at least one new symptom after four months.

“This demonstrates once more that sepsis must be a priority for every national health system and for the programs of international organisations such as, for example, WHO, European Commission, ASEAN, African Union, G20, G7 and others. The response to the pandemic by healthcare providers, government and authorities has been unprecedented. The world must have the same vigorous response regarding sepsis”, says Niranjan ‘Tex’ Kissoon, Global Sepsis Alliance GSA President.

“This is the second World Sepsis Day that is celebrated during a pandemic that is only increasing exponentially the already heavy toll of sepsis globally. We call on national governments to urgently take on concrete actions such as setting up national action plans on sepsis. Best practices from around the world teach us that national or regional guidelines, improved ICD coding, infection prevention and control measures and education programs, are some of the most effective measures to be put in place to fight sepsis and save lives.”, continues Kissoon.

A two-year-old boy, who had a complex Congenital Heart Problem, upon examination was found to have a condition Tetralogy of Fallot and was admitted to Jehangir hospital in an extremely sick state.

Weighing 8 kg, he had delayed developmental milestones and could not stand without support. It was a high-risk redo open-heart surgery, as it was a reoperation in a small child. The surgery lasted six hours, after which he was shifted to the ICU and subsequently to the ward. He was discharged uneventfully on the fifth postoperative day, a statement from Jehangir hospital said.

“This critical heart surgery was performed by our paediatrics cardiac surgeon Dr Shrinivas Kini, and Jehangir Hospitals pre and post-operative, expert team of doctors and nurses. The surgery was expensive and the financially challenged parents were assisted by the social department of the hospital who helped raise funds through various organisations,” it said. “He will now live a normal life like the other kids because his heart defect has been corrected,” Dr Kini said.