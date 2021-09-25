Health dept exams for 6,205 Grade C, D posts postponed, Tope apologises for ‘agony’

THE state Health Department has postponed the examination for filling up 6,205 vacant posts in Group C and D categories.

As many as 8.6 lakh candidates had applied for examinations, which were to be held on Saturday and Sunday. Over one lakh candidates from the district had enrolled for the examination.

In a video released online, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope i has apologised for the mental agony caused to the candidates and assured that the examination will be conducted soon.

Tope said that the examination had to be deferred due to the “total inefficiency” of the organisation Nyasa Communications Private Limited, which was unable to meet the requirements for conducting the examination.

“We have made genuine efforts to fill up the posts that were lying vacant for several years. An expert panel had selected Nyasa Communication Private Limited and entrusted the firm to ensure that arrangements were in place ahead of the examinations…,” the minister said.

Tope said that at 7 pm on Friday, the firm expressed its incapability to deal with the arrangements. “This is sheer inefficiency and while we have made sincere efforts to ensure that vacant posts are filled, presently the examination has been postponed. New dates will be announced soon,” he said.

The Group C and D category in the state Health Department include technical and supporting staff posts. There are 2,739 Group C posts, which involve staff nurses, auxiliary nursing midwives, pharmacists, laboratory technicians, x-ray technicians, laboratory assistants and others while there are 3,466 Group D posts, which are for posts of ward assistants, sweepers and supporting staff.

“We have received applications from 8,66,660 candidates for the posts – of these 4,05,163 applicants are for Group C posts while there are 4,61,497 candidates for Group D posts,” state Health Department officials told The Indian Express.

Tope said that measures have been taken to fill up the vacancies. There are approximately 8,000 posts of doctors, of which 2,000 were vacant. In a similar drive conducted earlier, 1,825 doctors, including MBBS graduates and specialists like gynaecologists, paediatricians, psychiatrists and others have been appointed.

There are 1,830 primary health centres, 367 rural hospitals, 91 sub-district hospitals, 23 civil hospitals, four mental hospitals and another 16 women’s hospitals apart from TB and leprosy hospitals across the state.

Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, assistant director (Health) Pune region and Nodal Officer for the examination in Pune region (Pune, Satara and Solapur districts), said there are 97 examination centres (schools/colleges) in Pune, 13 in Satara and 15 in Solapur.