Health department recruitment exam paper leak: Chargesheet filed against 20 accused

PUNE CITY police on Thursday submitted a chargesheet against 20 persons arrested in connection with the leaking of the question papers for the Maharashtra State Health Department’s Grade D recruitment examination.

The written examination for recruitment for Health Department’s Grade C and D positions was held at various centres on October 31, 2021, between 2 pm and 4 pm.

But the question paper got leaked and circulated on social media around 8.30 am the same day, following which, some students filed police complaints. But, no offence was lodged initially as there was no complaint received from the health department in this regard.

Later, Smita Koregaonkar, chief administrative officer of the health department, lodged the FIR at the Cyber police station, under sections 406, 420, 34 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and Other Specified Examinations Act 1982.

According to the FIR, answers for 92 of the 100 questions in the examination paper were leaked and circulated on social media.

As per the press release issued by the Cyber police station, a chargesheet of 3,816 pages was filed before a court in Pune against 20 persons arrested in this case.

Starting with the probe into a paper leak in the recruitment process of Group D employees of the Health Department in November last year, the Cyber Cell of Pune City Police has further unearthed a question paper leak in MHADA recruitment, malpractices in the TETs of 2020 and 2018, and a paper leak in the Group C recruitment process of the Health Department.

The Cyber police station lodged separate offences for probing every paper leak and malpractice incidents.

These five investigations have so far led to the arrest of 44.