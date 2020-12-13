Health, activity parameters of Pimpri Chinchwad cops to be monitored centrally

The system is the brainchild of Pimpri Chinchwad police commissioner Krishna Prakash. (Representational)

THE Pimpri Chinchwad police are set to launch a system to centrally monitor health vitals and activity parameters of officers and personnel, all of whom will be given wristbands. Officials said that the mechanism will not just help in giving early warning about health-related issues but will also increase the overall fitness level of the force over a period of time.

The system is the brainchild of Pimpri Chinchwad police commissioner Krishna Prakash, who himself is a triathlete and has the distinction of becoming the first Indian civil servant to complete the arduous Ironman challenge in France in 2017. As part of the initiative, the Pimpri Chinchwad police have tied up with a company providing a smart health and activity tracking system, which includes a wristband which all personnel and officers from the force will wear and a central monitoring system. The health and activity parameters of the cops will also be monitored at the level of individual units like police stations, functional branches, divisions and zones under the police commissionerate. The Pimpri Chinchwad police are in the process of procuring over 3,000 wristbands and central monitoring system for the soon-to-be-launched initiative.

Speaking about the idea behind the initiative, Prakash said, “There is no denying that overall health is not given enough attention among the police force. The round-the-clock monitoring will not only help a cop understand his or her own health and activity parameters but the central dashboard will help us keep track of these things for each one in the force and also pre-empt any health related issues. It will be a crucial input for taking policy decisions accordingly. This will undoubtedly help in raising the fitness level in the force over a period of time.”

Officials said that Covid-19 was one of the key triggers for the system to be launched. As per data collated by the Indian Police Foundation, a Delhi based think tank, there have been around 1.8 lakh cases and over 1,080 deaths among police personnel of states and Central Armed Police Forces. Maharashtra, which has had the highest number of Covid cases in the country, has reported close to 28,000 cases among its two lakh strong force and over 300 deaths, which are highest among the police forces in the country. The 3,000 strong Pimpri Chinchwad police force have reported over 700 cases and three deaths.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sudhir Hiremath said, “The bands will not just monitor the movement and heart rate but also the oxygen concentration, blood pressure, temperature, sleep cycle and a few more parameters. These parameters will be monitored round the clock. The central system will be able to issue early warning, if for example a cop has increased body temperature or lowered oxygen concentration etc for some time. Cops with comorbidities will be able to follow regimes as per their needs and conditions. The aggregated data at police station and zone level and also in its entirety will be able to help us formulate policies. There is also provision of rewards in the form of vouchers for the cops who excel in their fitness regimes.”

Like any other health and activity monitoring system, each cop will begin with the system by feeding his or her basic information and health history. On a daily basis the details of physical activity, food and water intake, health parameters will be monitored centrally.

