SPPU and IISER, Pune feature among top 2,000 global universities

Two institutions from Pune — the State-run Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune, have been ranked among the top 2,000 universities in the world by the Centre for World University Rankings (CWUR) 2021 – 2022.

CWUR ranks universities and research institutions in the world across medicine, science, social sciences and other streams. The assessment is done on the basis of the quality of education, alumni employment, quality of faculty and research performance.

While IISER, Pune has bagged the 22 rank among Indian institutions, it stands at 1124th position, globally. It is ranked highest among the four IISERs in the CWUR list this year.

On the other hand, SPPU ranks 32nd among Indian institutions and is at the 1329th position, globally.

On the basis of research performance, SPPU is ranked 1327 whereas IISER,Pune, has taken the 1073rd rank.

This year, 97 Indian institutions and universities have made it to the top 2000 list of CWUR. Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai, IIT Madras, IIT Bombay, University of Delhi, IIT Delhi, IIT Kharagpur, Panjab University, IIT Kanpur have taken the top ten ranks among Indian institutions.

IITs at Roorkee, Guwahati, Gandhinagar, Bhubaneswar and Hyderabad have been ranked within 60 ranks among the Indian universities.

Nationally, the IISERs at Kolkata (30), Bhopal (55) and Thiruvananthapuram (62) have been featured in the list.

Other major universities ranked within top 30 in India include Featured among the top 30 include Jawaharlal Nehru University (11), Banaras Hindu University (13), All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi (14), Jadavpur University (18), University of Calcutta (20), Visva Bharati University (21), Aligarh Muslim University (24), Indian Agricultural Research Institute (26), University of Hyderabad (27), Xavier School of Management (28) and Vellore Institute o Technology (29).

