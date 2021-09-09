Head of Indian Air Force’s Maintenance Command visits base repair depot in Pune

Air Marshal Shashiker Choudhary, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Maintenance Command of the Indian Air Force visited the Base Repair Depot (BRD) in Pune on Tuesday and Wednesday , where he highlighted the importance of engagement with academia, industries and startups. Air Marshal Choudhary reviewed the tasks executed by the BRD and was briefed about the role played by the depot in supporting various legacy as well as latest ground support systems.

“The Air Marshal appreciated the steps taken by the depot towards achieving the goal of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, focused approach adapted towards indigenous developments, addressing complex repair of Avionics components through extensive use of Thermal Imaging Technologies, modern Automatic Test Equipment and Environmental screening. He also lauded efforts towards absorption of newer technologies and harnessing potential of artificial intelligence and blockchain to enhance maintenance and operations preparedness of IAF,” stated a press statement issued through the Defence PRO, Pune.

Air Marshal Choudhary directed the personnel of the depot to strictly follow Covid-appropriate precautions to prevent infection and continue to strive hard to remain true to its name of ‘karmveeras’.

Air Marshal Choudhary was accompanied by his wife Anita, who is president of Air Force Wives Welfare Association (Regional). She was briefed about various initiatives and welfare activities carried out during the pandemic.