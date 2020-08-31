Head constable succumbs to Covid

According to the state relief department, Panchabhai Dharjiya, 70, a resident of Dharpipla village in Ranpur taluka in Botad, died when a wall of his kutcha house fell on him. Dharjiya was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead. (Representational)

A 46-year-old head constable attached with Chakan traffic unit of Pimpri Chinchwad police succumbed to Covid-19 Sunday.

Head Constable Santosh Zende, who had served in Mumbai and Pune in the past, was currently attached to Chakan traffic division. He succumbed to coronavirus infection on Sunday at a private hospital, where he was being treated for sometime.

Till now, over 270 officers and personnel from Pimpri Chinchwad have tested positive, of whom 210 have recovered. Across Maharashtra 14,950 cops have tested positive, of whom 2,800 are active cases as on Sunday. As many as 154 police officers and personnel have till now succumbed to the infection across the state.

