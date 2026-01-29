‘He took keen interest in law and order’: Police officials recall Ajit Pawar

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
Deputy Chief Minister and Guardian Minister of Pune Ajit Pawar took keen interest in law and order and traffic issues of Pune and gave a major push to the infrastructure strengthening of the police machinery in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad.
According to officials, plans for the new buildings of both Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad police commissionerates had gotten push from Pawar.
“Pune city’s law and order, traffic and policing has always been of keen interest for the late Deputy Chief Minister. When the Pune City traffic police were preparing a plan for implementing several scientific and low cost engineering, infrastructure, human resources and policy changes to be implemented for better traffic management, he took keen interest in the plan. During multiple presentations given to him, he had asked pertinent questions and had also given valuable suggestions,” said a senior officer from Pune City Police.
The officer added, “He always asked tough questions and was always prepared with the backgrounds of the subject at hand. He was a leader who would always start early and thus always kept the system on its toes. His grip over other administrative departments used to be evident in the joint meetings of officers he held in Pune.”
A senior officer from Pimpri Chinchwad police said, “The new building of the Pimpri Chinchwad Police commissionerate is in the pipeline. For a comparatively young police commissionerate which came into existence in 2018, infrastructure has always been an issue. Late Ajit Pawar always made sure that our demands for additional force strength, police stations and buildings were always met, between 2021 and 2025, as many as 10 news police stations were added. News posts of top brass and constabulary staff were sanctioned for the needs of a growing city, and Pawar remained a key force behind all this.”
An officer who has served as Superintendent of Pune Rural Police in the past and also in Pune City said, “Meetings chaired by Mr Pawar always meant we had to prepare thoroughly. His strict demeanor, punctuality, preparations of subject matter made sure that we too were fully prepared.”
