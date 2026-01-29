‘He took keen interest in law and order’: Police officials recall Ajit Pawar

An officer who has served as Superintendent of Pune Rural Police in the past and also in Pune City said, "Meetings chaired by Mr Pawar always meant we had to prepare thoroughly. His strict demeanor, punctuality, preparations of subject matter made sure that we too were fully prepared."

Deputy Chief Minister and Guardian Minister of Pune Ajit Pawar took keen interest in law and order and traffic issues of Pune and gave a major push to the infrastructure strengthening of the police machinery in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad.

According to officials, plans for the new buildings of both Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad police commissionerates had gotten push from Pawar.

“Pune city’s law and order, traffic and policing has always been of keen interest for the late Deputy Chief Minister. When the Pune City traffic police were preparing a plan for implementing several scientific and low cost engineering, infrastructure, human resources and policy changes to be implemented for better traffic management, he took keen interest in the plan. During multiple presentations given to him, he had asked pertinent questions and had also given valuable suggestions,” said a senior officer from Pune City Police.