Bombay HC stays order suspending Ruby Hall Clinic’s transplant licence

IN A RELIEF to Pune-based Ruby Hall Clinic, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday stayed the order of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research to suspend the hospital’s licence to conduct organ transplants for six months.

The state had taken a stern view of the alleged malpractice in the kidney transplant and suspended the registration of the hospital to perform organ transplants for six months.

State authorities had said the hospital had not properly verified the documents submitted by the patients.

The case pertains to a complaint filed by a woman from Kolhapur who alleged that she was promised Rs 15 lakh by an agent for donating her kidney to a patient at Ruby Hall Clinic. The woman donor was shown as the patient’s wife. However, when she did not get the money that had been allegedly promised to her, she filed a complaint with the Koregaon Park police station.

Ruby Hall Clinic also filed a complaint accusing the woman of concealing her identity. The kidney transplant was permitted by the regional authorisation committee of Sassoon General Hospital, Pune, and the permission was based on documents submitted to them proving the relationship of the recipient and donor.

The hospital sought legal redressal.

In their order, the High Court bench has granted a stay and noted that it was the state authorisation committee

which has to verify documents and identity of patients, and it is not the responsibility of the hospital.