HC reprimands PMC for suspending teacher: ‘Don’t want anyone to suffer because of our intervention’

The Bombay High Court on Thursday reprimanded the PMC for suspending a teacher, who had given a negative response on the availability of ventilator bed to a call made by the High Court on the city’s Covid helpline.

The court said it did not want anyone to suffer on its account and directed the civic administration to reinstate the suspended teacher.

“What is this? We don’t want anyone to suffer because of our intervention in the issue. Please ensure she is back on the job,” stated the court, according to lawyer Rajesh Inamdar, who is representing the petitioner for a PIL on Covid issues.

Inamdar had told the court that the woman in the Covid war room, who had answered the court’s phone call, was suspended by the PMC citing negligence in duty.

Earlier, Inamdar and his colleagues had requested the PMC to deal with the issue in a “compassionate and sympathetic manner”, stating that if it was the failure of the teacher, then it was a collective failure of the entire system. They also said her suspension was “vindictive and high-handed”.

Inamdar had made a call on behalf of the court during a hearing on May 12 on a PIL over Covid issues. He and two other lawyers, Shashwat Anand and Pankaj Khandhari, had written to the PMC about the teacher’s suspension. In their letter, they had also mentioned that such an approach could have “serious repercussions on her emotional or mental equilibrium”.