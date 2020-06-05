HC releases SOP, directives about Pune courts expected on Saturday

The SOP has clear instructions on various types of cases and hearings, staff shifts and various administrative aspects. (File) The SOP has clear instructions on various types of cases and hearings, staff shifts and various administrative aspects. (File)

FOLLOWING the release of a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) by the Bombay High Court on Thursday for functioning of subordinate courts, Pune Bar Association’s office-bearers said that directives about courts in Pune are expected to be issued by Saturday.

On Wednesday, the Bombay High Court issued an SOP with specific guidelines for courts located in ‘red zone’ areas and others. As per the SOP, the courts in Pune will resume functioning from June 8 in two shifts, 10 am to 1 pm and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm, with 15 per cent business to be transacted.

Satish Mulik, president of Pune Bar Association, said, “Following SOP from honourable HC, a set of directives for Pune are expected to be issued by the principal district judge by Saturday. The SOP has been circulated among lawyers and it will be made sure that all the safety norms are strictly adhered to. The SOP has clear instructions on various types of cases and hearings, staff shifts and various administrative aspects.”

Pune Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad said in a press conference on Thursday, “As asked by the principal district judge of Pune court, we have sanitised the premises of the Pune court twice till now. Further necessary assistance will be provided to facilitate resumption of courts as per the norms.”

