HC acquits two serving life imprisonment for elderly couple’s murder in Pune

The Bombay High Court on Thursday acquitted two persons serving life imprisonment in connection with the murder of an elderly couple in Pune district. The court observed that considering the overall facts, the trial court was not justified in concluding that the prosecution had proved their involvement.

The duo – identified as Chetan Ramdas Dumbre and Nilesh Dnyaneshwar Vitekar of Dumbre Mala, Otur in Pune’s Junnar taluka – were arrested by the Pune rural police for the murder of Sunanda Bajirao Devkar (65) and Bajirao Shankar Devkar (70), at Wadgaon Anand in Junnar on the intervening night of June 20 and June 21, 2009. Jewellery worth Rs 70,000 had also gone missing from the house.

Sanjay Devkar, a veterinary doctor and son of the deceased couple had lodged the first information report (FIR) in the case at Narayangaon police station under IPC sections 302 (murder), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

Following an investigation, the police had arrested three people including Dumbre, Vitekar and Ratan Shinde and had claimed to have recovered a stolen ‘mangalsutra’ from the accused.

In October 2011, the sessions court in Pune held Dumbre and Vitekar guilty and sentenced them to imprisonment for life for the double murder, while Shinde was acquitted. The convicted accused moved the high court against the order. Defence counsel Aashish Satpute pointed out lapses in the investigation before the high court.

The court of Justices S S Shinde and N R Borkar considered Satpute’s arguments and passed a judgment on Thursday, acquitting the two accused of all charges and ordering their release from jail.

As stated in the high court order, one of the accused was not known to the complainant prior to the incident. But in the FIR, the name and complete address of the accused had been mentioned. “The only inference which can be drawn from this fact is that in the FIR, the name came to be inserted subsequently. This creates doubt about the entire prosecution case,” the court said.

It also observed that “considering the overall facts, it would not be safe to connect the accused with alleged crime on the basis of alleged recovery of mangalsutra.” The order stated that the recovery of the mangalsutra itself was “doubtful” and that “except the mangalsutra, no other ornaments got identified.”

It further stated, “considering the overall facts and circumstances, the trial court was not jo

p+stified in arriving at the conclusion that the prosecution has proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.”