Have policy in place, Supreme Court ban on construction doesn’t apply to state: Maharashtra Govt

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday said the Supreme Court order banning construction activity in Maharashtra does not apply to the state as it has already framed a solid waste management policy. Last week, the Supreme Court had banned construction activity in three states — Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand — as well as in the union territory of Chandigarh, as, according to the court, these states had not yet framed any policy under the 2016 Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules.

However, State Principal Secretary Nitin Kareer, who heads the Urban Development Department, said the Maharashtra government had framed a solid waste management policy in April 2017. “Therefore, we believe the SC order does not apply to Maharashtra,” Kareer told The Indian Express. He said urban local civic bodies had been directed to implement the policy. “The policy is being implemented state-wide and data is available on the website,” said Kareer.

Senior officials said the legal department was going to place the details of the policy before the Supreme Court, to bring to its notice the fact that the ban should not apply to Maharashtra.

Civic activists, however, pointed out that the policy seemed to have remained on paper, as most cities in the state were struggling to manage the solid waste generated by their residents. “…If the government has issued directives to local urban bodies to implement the policy, then why are they not implementing it? Why are there protests in cities like Pune, Aurangabad and Nagpur,” asked Vijay Kumbhar, chief of Surajya Sangarsh Samiti.

The Supreme Court order, said Kumbhar, may have been “harsh” but “it was necessary… public health is being compromised as poor solid waste management is responsible for the spread of diseases and pollution. Besides, banning construction activity for some time will help curtail the expansion of the concrete jungle and the pollution it causes.”

Responding to allegations about the policy not being implemented effectively, Kareer said, “The problem of waste management is a country-wide phenomenon…”

Another activist, Maruti Bhapkar, said for years, cities in Maharashtra have been struggling to manage their garbage. “The Supreme Court order is a major relief for local residents. It will now force the government to act decisively…,” he said.

Shantilal Kataria, president of CREDAI Maharashtra, the apex body of real estate developers, said, “We are implementing SWM Rules 2016 in their true spirit and as per our knowledge, our state has a policy for the same… we have always abided by the rule…”.

“We are sure that the order would not be applicable to us and state government will get the issue cleared very soon,” he said. Agreeing that the state faced a considerable challenge while implementing an effective system for solid waste management, Kataria said, “The problem will become more complex with time… social awareness, political will and the participation of every resident is important..”.

