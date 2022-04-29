Repeal sedition law or stop its misuse with amendments: Sharad Pawar

In an additional affidavit filed before the Koregaon Bhima Inquiry Commission earlier this month, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has proposed amendments in some laws, including Section 124 A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which deals with sedition.

In the affidavit, Pawar stated that Section 124 of IPC “was inserted by the British in 1870 to control the uprisings against them and to suppress the freedom movement. However, in recent times, this section is often misused against people who criticise the government, suppressing their liberty and tends to stifle any voice of dissent raised in a peaceful and democratic way. Hence, it is proposed that the misuse of Section 124 A of IPC should be stopped with amendments or the said section should be repealed. I have a reason to say so because provisions of IPC and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act are sufficient for protecting national integrity.”

The two-member commission, headed by retired High Court Justice J N Patel, is probing the causes of violence in Koregaon Bhima area on January 1, 2018, which had claimed one life and left hundreds injured.

Pawar had initially filed an affidavit before the commission in October 2018. After its hearings were stalled for over an year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the commission had summoned Pawar to depose as a witness on February 23 and February 24 this year.

But the NCP chief sought an adjournment of his hearing, saying he wanted more time for filing an additional affidavit with detailed information. Pawar filed the additional affidavit on April 11. He has again been summoned by the commission to depose on May 5 and May 6.

But in his additional affidavit, Pawar said he has “no personal knowledge of information about the sequence of events” leading to the violence. “I have no allegation to make against the political agenda or motive behind such an unfortunate incident,” he mentioned.

He further proposed amendments in some sections of the Criminal Procedure Code and IPC for “handling riot-like situations and avoiding any breach of public peace.”

Along with Section 124 A of IPC, Pawar has proposed amendments in Section 144 of CrPC and Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of IPC, Prevention of Defacement of Property Act 1983, the Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act 1995 and also Chapter VIII of CrPC, which deals with “security for keeping peace and good behaviour”.

Pawar has asked for “uniform” and “detailed guidelines” for controlling riot-like situations, in connection with sections 129 to 132 of CrPC, which deal with dispersal of unlawful assembly.

Incidentally, Pawar had earlier raised suspicion about the role of Hindutva groups in the violent clashes. But in his first affidavit, Pawar had stated that he was “not in a position to specifically make allegations against any particular organisation” for causing the violence.

He also stated, “it is unfortunate that the state government and law enforcement authorities failed to protect the interest of the common man residing at Koregaon Bhima and around localities of Pune district. Active role of right-wing forces behind the violence at Koregaon Bhima cannot be ruled out. However, concrete evidence can be gathered only by the law enforcement agencies of the state.”

Later, while addressing a press conference in February 2020, Pawar had made allegations against Hindutva leaders Milind Ekbote and Sambhaji Bhide. He had also raised doubts on the role of Pune City Police in investigating the Elgaar Parishad case, in which several prominent activists and lawyers have been arrested for their alleged links with banned CPI-Maoist.

‘IT Act is outdated’

The NCP chief has also proposed amendments in some sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000, citing the problems caused by circulation of fake news, information on social media and use of morphed videos and audios for fake political propaganda.

Pawar said the IT Act was “outdated” as it was drafted two decades ago and since then the virtual world has changed completely. “Cyber crimes have emerged as the number one organised crime syndicate in the world with… damage worth trillions of dollars… Alternatively, the government may even contemplate a New Digital Act 2022 incorporating the above features and also including provisions of right to privacy, data protections, intellectual property…..”, he mentioned

Even in his first affidavit, Pawar had sought amendments in the IT Act, saying there has to be “reasonable restrictions on the misuse of freedom of speech if it creates a serious law and order situation”.

Dealing with ‘media intelligence’

Describing the role of print, electronic and digital media as the essence of vibrant democracy, Pawar has also suggested that law enforcement and intelligence agencies should be trained professionally to deal with “media intelligence.” Pawar feels it would ensure better coordination between the two pillars of democracy, the “executive and the media.”