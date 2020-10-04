Hathras gangrape-murder: Sena leader expresses shock over UP police treatment of victim’s family

"Not only this, the family of the victim is being harassed by local police and administration. If need be, the Home Ministry should consider providing protection to the family," Gorhe wrote in her letter.

Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe on Sunday expressed shock over the way the family of the Hathras gangrape and murder victim was being treated and Uttar Pradesh police had “manhandled” Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on her way to Hathras on Saturday.

Gorhe, also the deputy chairperson of Maharashtra Legislative Council, has written to Home Minister Amit Shah demanding action against police personnel.

“Not only this, the family of the victim is being harassed by local police and administration. If need be, the Home Ministry should consider providing protection to the family,” Gorhe wrote in her letter.

Gorhe also demanded a speedy probe. “The case should be held in a fast-track court and the accused should be punished in a month,” she wrote.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.