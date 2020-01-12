Haryana man, his two aides arrested in Chikhali ATM break case

The thieves had fled with Rs 11.5 lakh cash. (Representational Image) The thieves had fled with Rs 11.5 lakh cash. (Representational Image)

POLICE HAVE arrested three persons, including a man with a criminal record from Haryana, in connection with the case where an ATM of Axis Bank was broken open using gas cutter equipment in Nevale Vasti in Chikhali in November last year. The thieves had fled with Rs 11.5 lakh cash.

An offence was lodged at the Chikhali police station. A press release issued by Pimpri-Chinchwad Police stated that a criminal, identified as Vakil alias Shakil Mohammed Harun, involved in ATM break cases, was arrested by Delhi Police in December.

According to the statement, Harun is a native of Palwal district in Haryana.

Officials of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Crime Branch, formed by Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner Sandeep Bishnoi, went to Delhi and got Harun’s custody from a local court and arrested him on December 28, 2019, to probe his role in an ATM break case of ICICI Bank on Telco Road in Bhosari on July 16, 2019.

The statement further read that during further investigation, according to CCTV footage obtained from the crime scene, police found that Harun and four of his aides came to Nevale Vasti at Chikhali in a car on November 10, 2019.

Police said they broke an Axis Bank ATM machine using a gas cutter and stole Rs 11.5 lakh.

The police team went to Nuhu district in Haryana and arrested Harun’s accomplices, identified as Jakar alias Zakir Idris Khan (36) and Inam Nasru Khan (33). Police said the search for two more accomplices was on. Zakir and Inam were produced before a court in Pimpri. The court remanded the duo in police custody till January 17.

