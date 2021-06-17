Haryana gang held for looting Rs 23 lakh from Bhosari ATM

The police identified the accused as Akram Dinmohammad Khan (23), Shaukin Akhtar Khan (24) and Arsad Asmohammad Khan (46), all natives of Haryana.

Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Wednesday arrested a Haryana-based gang, including a truck driver, for allegedly breaking an ATM machine in Bhosari and looting Rs 22.95 lakh.

The police said the accused and their aides had broken the ATM machine of State Bank of India on the intervening night of June 9 and June 10, using a gas cutter. They then made away with the cash.

After the theft came to light, bank officer Arvind Bhide (58) lodged an FIR at the Bhosari police station. A team of the Bhosari police station started zeroing in on gangs from Haryana, suspecting their involvement in the crime.

The police team, led by Senior Inspector Shankar Avtade, Inspector Jitendra Kadam and Sub-Inspector Ravi Bhavari, intercepted a truck heading to Haryana from Bhosari and arrested its driver Akram Khan after confirming his alleged involvement in the theft.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner Krishna Prakash said the cops had gone to Haryana and nabbed two more accused – Shaukin and Arsad. The police have so far recovered Rs 6.24 lakh cash, two oxygen cylinders, ATM trays, three mobile phones and other materials, all worth Rs 26.33 lakh from the accused.

A search is on for three more persons involved in the crime.

The police said the accused drafted a proper plan to commit the crime. They left Haryana on June 5 and reached Pimpri-Chinchwad. They also stole oxygen cylinders from an ambulance in Manchar. An offence of theft has been lodged at the Manchar police station in this regard.

The accused conducted recce of various ATM machines in Pimpri-Chinchwad. They found the SBI ATM kiosk in Panjarpol, Bhosari, to be an unguarded one and without an alarm.

Prakash pointed out security lapses at the ATM and hinted at legal action against those responsible for providing security to the ATM kiosk.