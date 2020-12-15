Maharashtra: Former MLA Harshvardhan Jadhav arrested for ‘assaulting couple in road rage incident’

Jadhav (43), who represented Kannad in Aurangabad district in Maharashtra Assembly till the 2019 state elections, has been a member of various political parties, including Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena.

Former Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Aurangabad district, Harshvardhan Jadhav, was arrested in Pune on Tuesday on charges of attempt to murder after he and a woman accompanying him allegedly assaulted an elderly man and his wife in an incident of road rage in Aundh area on Monday. The woman has also been booked for the same offence.

Jadhav (43), who represented Kannad in Aurangabad district in Maharashtra Assembly till the 2019 state elections, has been a member of various political parties, including Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, at various times. He is the estranged son-in-law of Union Minister and senior BJP leader from Maharashtra, Raosaheb Danve.

A First Information Report (FIR) in this regard has been filed at the Chatushrungi police station in Pune by a 28-year-old businessman from Bopodi, whose father and mother, aged 55 and 48, were allegedly assaulted by Jadhav and the woman (39) on Monday evening.

A police official said the complainant’s parents were travelling on a two-wheeler from Sanghvi Nagar area in Aundh. At a spot in front of a bank on an approach road, towards Bremen Chowk, Jadhav suddenly opened the door of his car, hitting the couple’s vehicle, said the official.

Because of the car door, the complainant’s mother, who was riding pillion, sustained an injury on the leg and his father lost balance and almost fell. The elderly man then questioned Jadhav about his “rash behaviour”.

Jadhav got out of his car and allegedly got into an argument with the couple. The complainant’s mother kept telling Jadhav that her husband suffers from a heart ailment and had recently undergone a surgery.

According to the FIR filed by their son, the elderly man was punched and kicked by Jadhav and the woman, who also hurled abuses at him. Jadhav allegedly also kicked the complainant’s mother in the leg. The couple is currently being treated in a hospital.

A senior police official said that minutes after the incident, Jadhav’s car was stopped at a distance, where he was reportedly questioned over his behaviour and manhandled by some local residents.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 4) for Pune City, Pankaj Deshmukh, confirmed that Jadhav and the woman have been booked on charges of attempt to murder for the assault on the man. Jadhav was arrested on Tuesday night while the woman was yet to be arrested till the last reports came in.

Along with sections of attempt to murder, the two have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to causing grievous hurt, and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace.

