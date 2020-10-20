Science Festival 2020 to be held virtually

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Science and Technology.

The sixth edition of the India International Science Festival (IISF) will be held virtually this year.

The decision on the virtual meet was taken on Tuesday by Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Science and Technology. The Department of Science and Technology (DST) is one of the joint organisers of the event. “IISF 2020 will be held virtually at a much-upscaled level than previous years in this new normal,” he said.

The event this year will be held from December 22 to 25. The previous editions of Science Festivals were hosted by New Delhi, Lucknow and Kolkata.

