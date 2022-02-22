Making the harmonium go solo: An artiste’s efforts to elevate the humble musical instrument

Written by Swarali Joshirao

Hailing from a small village near Latur, 38-year-old harmonium artiste Santosh Ghante endeavours to elevate the harmonium to the level of a solo instrument. A disciple of renowned harmonium maestro Pandit Appasaheb Jalgaonkar, Ghante has performed harmonium solos across more than 25 countries over the last 12 years.

“My biggest lesson in life was when I started learning harmonium with Appa. He made me sit near his harmonium to fill the air in the instrument for seven to eight months as he had paralysis. I understood each breath of the harmonium and how much air is required for each swara,” said Ghante, who has received several recognitions, including the Dada Kondke award and international harmonium player of the year from the governments of Mauritius and South Africa.

Ghante, who received a scholarship from the ministry of culture, had his first-ever major public performance in Mauritius in 2005. “After that, there was no looking back. I faced a lot of difficulties too but every instance was a learning experience,” he said.

In his efforts to promote the harmonium as a solo instrument, he established the Samvadini Kala Manch and organised a special rural tour, going from village to village teaching the free-reed organ. Ghante also incorporated his experience of public performance in Europe and started initiatives in the city as well.

“Harmonium is not an Indian instrument but, today, Hindustani classical music has accepted it. So, if we can have solo performances for flute, tabla or sitar, why can’t we have it for harmonium? I want the harmonium, a soulful instrument, to hold its special place in the world of music. I feel Indian classical music is Bhav Pradhan (lead by emotions) hence that should reflect in the notes. Whenever I start my performance, I make sure I align my audience with my harmonium’s music, for the first 15 seconds I play the note ‘Sa’ and a spiritual connection is created,” he said.

Having previously collaborated with several international artists like Carlos La Bandera, Elina Patrichi, Shreerang Mirajkar and performed with legendary classical supremos including Pandit Birju Maharaj, Pandit Jasraj, Pandit Ajay Pohankar and Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Ghante is now all set to lead the upcoming songs of Switzerland’s Blown Band.