Plaint against Hardik Pandya for ‘insulting’ national flag during T20 World Cup final celebration sent to Ahmedabad police

Weeks after a Pune lawyer filed a criminal complaint against cricketer Hardik Pandya alleging he insulted the national flag during celebrations following the Indian team’s victory in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup final 2026 in Ahmedabad, the Pune city police forwarded it to the police there.

Wajed Khan Bidkar filed the complaint at Pune’s Shivajinagar police station on March 10 alleging that Pandya, with the national flag wrapped around his body, indulged in objectionable acts in the stadium after winning the T20 World Cup final on March 8 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Bidkar claimed that Pandya’s actions violated the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act 1971 and said the cricketer was seen dancing with his girlfriend while the national flag was wrapped around him.