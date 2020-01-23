‘Harassment’ on video-sharing service: 3 women receive lewd messages, death threats online; five booked

According to police, the three women were harassed online between July 2019 and the second week of January. According to police, the three women were harassed online between July 2019 and the second week of January.

POLICE HAVE booked five persons for allegedly harassing three women, including a 20-year-old student, by sending them lewd messages and death threats on a popular video-sharing social networking service.

A 40-year-old woman lodged an FIR in the case, following which police identified five persons by tracing their contact numbers and social media accounts on the service app.

According to police, the three women were harassed online between July 2019 and the second week of January.

Police said, in the complaint, the main suspect posted an obscene comment on a video posted by the 40-year-old complainant.

When she raised an objection against the inappropriate language posted, the user not only abused her online but also threatened to kill her, police added.

The suspect, police said, managed to extract the complainant’s contact number and shared it with four others, who also sent her lewd messages and threats.

Police also said the same group harassed two more women, a 20-year-old student and a 29-year-old woman, who posted their comments on the same thread on the social media service.

They added that the suspects created a fake profile of the student and tampered with videos that she had posted by adding obscene songs in the background, and then uploaded them.

Police further said the other suspects circulated the videos and one of them even sent death threats to the 29-year-old woman.

According to the complaint, the messages were posted publicly while some were sent personally on the same service. The suspects even managed to extract the contact numbers of the three women and messaged them personally, police said.

“The three women approached the police together, following which a probe was launched into tracing phone numbers and social profiles,” said Sub-Inspector Govind Chavan.

He added, “We have identified the names and locations of the five suspects. Four are from Pune and one from Hingoli district.”

Police have registered a case under sections pertaining to stalking, obscene communication and criminal intimidation of the Indian Penal Code.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App