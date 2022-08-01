scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 01, 2022

As Independence Day nears, Pune citizens urged to buy ‘Made in India’ flags and shun those made in China

Volunteers of Bharat Flag Foundation are distributing pamphlets among people and shopkeepers asking them to celebrate Independence Day and the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign by buying only 'Made in India' flags.

By: PTI | Pune |
August 1, 2022 10:43:10 am
Workers prepare Indian national flags to be sold as part of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, in Tezpur, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (PTI)

Given the high demand for the national tricolour ahead of Independence Day and rolling out of the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign, volunteers are appealing to Pune citizens not to buy China-made Indian flags but to choose those manufactured locally.

Volunteers of Bharat Flag Foundation are distributing pamphlets among people and shopkeepers asking them to celebrate Independence Day and the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign by buying only ‘Made in India’ flags which are made available in the market for Rs 30 apiece.

“With the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to be held ahead of Independence Day, there will be a huge demand for the Indian tri-colour and there is the possibility that a huge number of China-made flags will be pushed in the market. If these flags are purchased, indirectly, we would be encouraging the Chinese economy,” Rahul Bhalerao, Executive President, Bharat Flag Foundation, told PTI on Sunday.

Also Read |August 15 celebrations: PMC to provide tricolour at affordable rates to citizens for Har Ghar Tiranga initiative

The “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign, launched as part of the 75th-anniversary celebrations of the country’s independence, seeks to encourage people to exhibit tricolour with almost no restrictions. This campaign aims to motivate citizens to hoist the tricolour in their homes for three days- from August 13 to August 15.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Global bright spot or the one-eyed king: Making sense o...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Global bright spot or the one-eyed king: Making sense o...
‘This government uses bulldozers on the ground and bulldozes us inside Pa...Premium
‘This government uses bulldozers on the ground and bulldozes us inside Pa...
Explained: India’s unique jobs crisisPremium
Explained: India’s unique jobs crisis
Naysayers are wrong, India does have success storiesPremium
Naysayers are wrong, India does have success stories

Bhalerao said the organisation is appealing to people to buy only those flags which are manufactured locally to encourage the Indian economy.

“We are appealing to sellers and buyers to choose ‘Made in India’ flags and stay away from the flags made in China,” he said.

Girish Murudkar, who runs Pune’s famous Murudkar Zendewale, a large-scale establishment that sells Puneri phetas (headgear), flags, and badges, said the demand for the national flag has shot up by at least ten times due to the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

“Usually, ahead of Independence Day and Republic Day, around 20,000 small, medium and big-size flags are being sold at our outlets. However, with this campaign announced by the Centre, the demand for the flag has increased. So far we have sold around 50,000 to 60,000 flags, and as Independence day nears, the demand for the flag will increase,” said Murudkar, who heads Bharat Flag Foundation.

Also Read |Use Tricolour on social media, hoist flag at homes as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: PM Modi

He added that they are making a cotton/polyester flag of 20 x 30 inches available at Rs 30 apiece.

“Anticipating the rise in the demand for flags due to the campaign, the government has amended the Flag Code and allowed the machine-made polyester flags along with hand-spun (khadi) ones,” he said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs recently amended the Flag Code of India and allowed polyester or machine-made Flags.

As per the amendment, the National Flag of India shall be made of hand spun and hand woven or machine-made, cotton/polyester/wool/silk khadi bunting.

Murudkar said the demand for tricolour flags has increased by ten times.

“Our thrust and aim are that people buy only locally made flags instead of opting for China-made flags. We are reaching out to people through our foundation,” he said.

More from Pune

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ is turning into a mass movement and urged people to put ‘tiranga’ as the profile picture of their social media accounts between August 2 and 15.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Patra Chawl redevelopment case: After searching his home for 9 hours, ED arrests Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut

2

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood

3

Underweight once, Achinta Sheuli does heavy lifting to extend India’s golden run at Commonwealth Games weightlifting

4

Illegal cash: Jharkhand MLAs held, colleague blames Sarma

5

After blow hot, blow cold, Mamata may reach out to Congress

Featured Stories

August 1, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Bill To Curb Press
August 1, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Bill To Curb Press
On food inflation, the humble tomato has challenged the mighty RBI
On food inflation, the humble tomato has challenged the mighty RBI
ExplainSpeaking | Global bright spot or the one-eyed king: Making sense o...
ExplainSpeaking | Global bright spot or the one-eyed king: Making sense o...
PM and President’s photos in govt ads: Supreme Court ruling, High Court i...
PM and President’s photos in govt ads: Supreme Court ruling, High Court i...
Keep your eyes on the road to 2024, BJP tells its UP leaders at 3-day tra...
Keep your eyes on the road to 2024, BJP tells its UP leaders at 3-day tra...
Dakshina Kannada murder fallout puts Bommai’s future as CM in doubt
Dakshina Kannada murder fallout puts Bommai’s future as CM in doubt
Salman Khan gets Arms license after request citing death threats

Salman Khan gets Arms license after request citing death threats

Understanding the unique jobs crisis that India faces
Explained

Understanding the unique jobs crisis that India faces

Premium
Rains, falling prices prompt farmers to shift from pulses to cotton

Rains, falling prices prompt farmers to shift from pulses to cotton

What is Mumbai's Patra Chawl case, in which ED has held Sanjay Raut?
Explained

What is Mumbai's Patra Chawl case, in which ED has held Sanjay Raut?

CWG 2022: Family time @ the cricket

CWG 2022: Family time @ the cricket

Naysayers are wrong, India does have success stories
Express Opinion

Naysayers are wrong, India does have success stories

Premium
Lawyer in PILs against CM Soren arrested in Kolkata

Lawyer in PILs against CM Soren arrested in Kolkata

The Queer phenomena called Meena Kumari

The Queer phenomena called Meena Kumari

Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue shoot makes us uncomfortable
Express Opinion

Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue shoot makes us uncomfortable

Premium
Communal murders rock three families in Dakshina Kannada

Communal murders rock three families in Dakshina Kannada

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
Opinion

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 01: Latest News
Advertisement