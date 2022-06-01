Har Ghar Dastak 2.0 campaign kicks off; over 1.74 cr beneficiaries in state due for second dose

As Har Ghar Dastak 2.0 covid vaccination campaign commenced on Wednesday, Maharashtra health authorities said that there were over 1.74 crore beneficiaries who were due for their second dose. “We are listing teams and plans are underway to cover all eligible beneficiaries through door-to-door campaigns,” Dr Sachin Desai, state immunisation officer, told The Indian Express.

The slow pace of inoculation has been a concern among health authorities with several private hospitals and Covid vaccination centres reporting fewer vaccinations. The Union ministry of health and family welfare officials said there were focused campaigns for old age homes, schools, colleges, prisons, brick kilns and others that have to be taken up by states.

Till May 31, a total of 16.7 crore vaccine doses had been administered in Maharashtra. In the age group 15-59, a total of 7.1 crore beneficiaries had got the first dose while 5.8 crore have been fully vaccinated. In the 60+ age group, 1.3 crore beneficiaries have got the first shot while 1.13 crore took both doses. In the age group 12-14, over 22 lakh beneficiaries have got the first dose while 9.8 lakh have been fully vaccinated, according to a state health department report.

There has been a lacklustre response for precaution doses, state health department officials said. For instance in the 60+ age group, a total of 16.36 lakh beneficiaries have taken the booster, while 2.6 lakh beneficiaries have taken the precaution dose in the 15-59 age group.

Overall, in Pune, 1.8 crore vaccine doses have been administered, the highest after Mumbai where more than 2.1 crore vaccine doses have been administered.

Pune city immunisation officer Dr Suryakant Deokar told The Indian Express that an approximate 4.5 lakh beneficiaries in the city are due for the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine .

“We have been struggling hard to ensure that maximum number of people are fully vaccinated. As many as 10.5 lakh SMSes have been sent out apart from radio jingles and alerts on channels to remind citizens to complete their vaccination. As part of the campaign, we will now instruct medical officers across 15 wards in the city to connect with the remaining beneficiaries as per the list available with them and ensure they are fully vaccinated,” Dr Deokar said.