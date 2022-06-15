Happy with hybrid work model, Fujitsu India scouts for satellite offices

Post pandemic, as offices gradually reopen and major companies work on plans to get their employees back to a physical workplace, Fujitsu India has decided to adopt a permanent hybrid model and is “working with full might” towards setting up satellite offices across the country.

“The idea was floated around a year ago internally by our team members and it has been in contention for some time before being approved by the leadership across the globe. We are working with full might towards setting up satellite offices across the country as it helps foster holistic wellbeing of our employees, partners, and customers,” Shrikant Vaze, head of Asia Cluster Global Development Centre at Fujitsu Consulting India, told The Indian Express.

The company, Vaze said, has decided to follow a hub-and-spoke model. The Japanese IT giant is working towards a hybrid model where at any given time, not more than 50 per cent of the employees would be in office. Technological advances and better work-life balance have helped the company take this decision, Vaze said.

The Fujitsu India Global Delivery Center has more than 7,500 employees across five locations in India – Pune, Noida, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bangalore – with Pune being the headquarters. The company is now looking for smaller offices in cities where the company works out of leased premises.

While some companies have cited performance issues as one big reason for calling employees back to office, Vaze said he does not buy that argument. “As head of the Asia cluster, I monitor performances of employees in five countries and have not seen any degradation of performance during the entire time,” he said.

People who are into operations will have to work for fixed shift timings while developers will have a bit more of a relaxed work timing, he pointed out. “The advantage of a technology company is that we own the IP so our in-house employees can use it seamlessly,” he said.

During the course of the pandemic, the company had over 33,500 new recruits and all joining formalities were completed at home. “Now, the new joinees are being called to office just to see the physical infrastructure,” Vaze said.

At present, the company is seeing growth in the healthcare and security verticals. Their customers, Vaze said, who also have a hybrid working space would require stricter security and the company is developing and providing the same.