Happiest Music Festival begins today in Pune

(Written by Rupal Jhajhria)

The Happiest Music Festival, NH7 Weekender, in its tenth year in Pune, will begin on Friday with a string of live performances by bands and artistes from India and abroad enthralling city residents over the next three days.

To be held on Mahalaxmi Lawns, the festival has a multi-genre line-up spanning hip-hop, electronica, pop, R&B, heavy metal, indie rock and jazz. There will be performances by bands like Kodaline, Opeth and Kokoroko and Nick Murphy. With some of the biggest names lined up this year, the organisers have planned fun contests and activities for music lovers.

The organisers have this time partnered with LGBTQ organisation Humsafar Trust. Weekender has also collaborated with Sarvahitey, an organisation that works to educate underprivileged Indians and help open libraries across the country. The organisers have urged visitors to bring a book to the festival to help build libraries.

