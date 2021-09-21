Hand workstation at Sancheti hospital to help patients with grip and upper limb weakness

A ‘hand workstation’ has been installed at the Sancheti Hospital to help patients with grip and upper limb weakness and poor coordination. The goal behind this ‘Hand Workstation’ is to ensure restoration of the actual performance of joint movements of hand through activities.

Dr. Arvind Chopra, Director and Chief Rheumatologist, Center for Rheumatic Disease, and Dr. Parag Sancheti Chairman of Sancheti Institute of Orthopaedic and Rehabilitation inaugurated the ‘Hand Workstation’ on September 15.

The ‘Hand Workstation’ mimics screwing and unscrewing that are required in work environments. The patients are asked to make a model tree by joining PVC pipe segmentally. The gross handgrip, wrist movements, and functional proximal stabilization provided by this activity help to improve finger, hand, and wrist coordination, visual comprehension, and fine movements of a hand.

Dr Parag Sancheti said, “This will help our patients with hand injuries to get back to their basic activities like eating, grooming, changing clothes, etc. Hand workstation is a comprehensive solution for functional and industrial rehabilitation of a hand and upper extremity.”

Dr Arvind Chopra said, “Functional and occupational therapeutic activities are an integral component of rehabilitation. Through ‘Hand Workstation’, many finer movements of hand can be improved.”