Halting credit facility to petrol dealers will cause chaos: AIPDA

In all, there are 90,000 dealers in the country. Of which there are 4500 in Maharashtra and 550 in Pune. (File photo)

Even as oil companies withdraw the credit facility given to fuel dealers amid the global oil crisis, the All India Petroleum Dealers Association on Saturday warned this could lead to a “chaotic situation” in the country.

“Credit to dealers of petrol, diesel and other petroleum products has been stopped by oil companies with immediate effect in the country. Dealers have been asked to make advanced payments for their products. This will lead to a chaotic situation in the country from Monday. Transportation services, construction activity and development projects will be adversely affected. This will have a cascading effect on different sectors,” said Ali Daruwalla, core committee member of the All India Petrol Dealers Association.