Row over ‘Haj House’: Hindutva leader Milind Ekbote booked for objectionable comments

Hindutva activist Milind Ekbote's name had surfaced in the 2018 Bhima Koregaon violence. (File photo)

Pune City Police have booked Hindutva leader Milind Ekbote for his alleged objectionable comments while opposing the construction of ‘Haj House’ in Kondhwa area of city by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

In comments published on social media platforms, and also in the complaint letter that he sent to Pune Municipal Commissioner on March 2, Ekbote referred to Kondhwa as “mini-Pakistan” and claimed that intelligence reports had pointed to “sleeper cells” for terrorists that had been operating from the area.

Satish Kale, vice president of Sambhaji Brigade, has lodged the complaint in this regard at the Kondhwa police station. Based on this complaint, an offence was lodged against Ekbote as per relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.

In a video recorded outside the PMC building, Ekbote is seen making similar assertions.

Complainant Kale accompanied by lawyers Tosif Shaikh, Kranti Sahane and other activists filed complaint against Ekbote on Friday night claiming that he has defamed a particular community by making baseless statements for allegedly creating hatred and tension in the society.

On Friday, Ekbote and his colleagues met mayor Murlidhar Mohol and sought his support for opposing the construction of ‘Haj House’ by PMC.

Ekbote is one of the accused in the cases of rioting that happened on January 1, 2018 on the anniversary of Battle of Koregoan Bhima. He was arrested by Pune Police in that case, but has since been released on bail.