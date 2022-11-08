Hadapsar: Man jumps off bus, dies after car hit him

A 24-year-old man died after being hit by a car as he jumped off the window of a bus following a quarrel among passengers near Ravi Darshan bus stop in Hadapsar during the early hours of Sunday. Police have identified the deceased as Avinash Lakshman Pandhare, resident of Gondhale Nagar in Hadapsar.

His friend Rohit Pawar has lodged the FIR in the case at the Hadapsar police station. Police said around 1 pm on Sunday, Pandhare boarded a private bus to go to his village. Soon, a quarrel started between the passengers sitting inside the bus and those who were waiting outside.

During the scuffle, Pandhare jumped out on the road from the window of the bus when a car knocked him down, police said, adding the 24-year-old died in the mishap. A case was lodged against the unidentified car driver under Sections 304 (a) and 279 of the IPC and sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.