Hackers use ICICI bank customer’s credit card to buy air tickets worth Rs 29.74 lakh

Thursday, April 08, 2021
The bank's deputy manager, M P Nandargi, has lodged an first information report (FIR) at the Hinjewadi police station on Wednesday.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
April 8, 2021 10:24:09 am
Pimpri Chinchwad police, in a statement, said the credit card belongs to one Anil Ghadge and that the fraud came to light in December 2020.

Unidentified cyber fraudsters allegedly gained access to an ICICI bank customer’s credit card detail and used the information to buy air tickets worth Rs 29.74 lakh.

The bank’s deputy manager, M P Nandargi, has lodged an first information report (FIR) at the Hinjewadi police station on Wednesday.

Pimpri Chinchwad police, in a statement, said the credit card belongs to one Anil Ghadge and that the fraud came to light in December 2020.

Police have booked a case under sections 420 of Indian Penal Code and sections of the Information Technology Act. Police inspector Ajay Jogdand of Hinjewadi police station is investigating the case.

