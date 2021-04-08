Hackers use ICICI bank customer’s credit card to buy air tickets worth Rs 29.74 lakh

April 8, 2021 10:24:09 am
Unidentified cyber fraudsters allegedly gained access to an ICICI bank customer’s credit card detail and used the information to buy air tickets worth Rs 29.74 lakh.
The bank’s deputy manager, M P Nandargi, has lodged an first information report (FIR) at the Hinjewadi police station on Wednesday.
Pimpri Chinchwad police, in a statement, said the credit card belongs to one Anil Ghadge and that the fraud came to light in December 2020.
Police have booked a case under sections 420 of Indian Penal Code and sections of the Information Technology Act. Police inspector Ajay Jogdand of Hinjewadi police station is investigating the case.
